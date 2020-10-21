Quantcast
FBI rebuts unfounded Trump claim of rigged election — Iran was behind Proud Boy emails to Florida Dems

Rep. John Ratcliffe (Photo: Screen capture)

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe announced Wednesday evening that the FBI has determined that Iran was behind the voter suppression emails sent to Democrats in Florida.

Speaking at an announcement from the headquarters, Ratcliffe blamed Iran and Russia for being involved in fraudulent election interactions. Unlike GOP accusations in the past, China and Ukraine were not named by Ratcliffe.

A Homeland Security official also claimed “they had detected holes in state and local election websites and instructed those participating to patch their online services,” reported the Washington Post.

The messages targeting Democrats used data from the digital voter file which are available to companies for purchase. They were sent to the Democrats claiming that Proud Boys were “in possession of all your information” and told voters that they must change their party registration and vote for Trump.

President Donald Trump has claimed that foreign governments are rigging the election in Biden’s favor. This refutes the claim.

Read the full report at the Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
