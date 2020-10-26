FBI is illegally withholding report on right-wing terror threat: report

Despite growing concerns that the upcoming election could spark violence from the far-right, the FBI is illegally withholding a report detailing the scope of white supremacist and other domestic terrorism, the Daily Beast reports.

The report was supposed to be released in June, but is now four months late — all while President Trump ramps up his rhetoric focusing on left-wing violence.

“I would hate to think that they are reacting to President Trump’s machinations about his dislike for senior leadership in the FBI,” Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Mississippi Democrat who chairs the House Homeland Security Committee, told The Daily Beast. “This report probably would not be viewed favorably by this administration. That, I think, precipitates the report not being released by Nov. 3.”

