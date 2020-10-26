Quantcast
Connect with us

FBI is illegally withholding report on right-wing terror threat: report

Published

34 mins ago

on

Neo-Nazis and white supremacists rally outside South Carolina state capital (Photo: screencapture)

Despite growing concerns that the upcoming election could spark violence from the far-right, the FBI is illegally withholding a report detailing the scope of white supremacist and other domestic terrorism, the Daily Beast reports.

The report was supposed to be released in June, but is now four months late — all while President Trump ramps up his rhetoric focusing on left-wing violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would hate to think that they are reacting to President Trump’s machinations about his dislike for senior leadership in the FBI,” Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Mississippi Democrat who chairs the House Homeland Security Committee, told The Daily Beast. “This report probably would not be viewed favorably by this administration. That, I think, precipitates the report not being released by Nov. 3.”

Read the full report over at The Daily Beast.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Kamala Harris tells The View that Biden’s DOJ would be free to decide whether or not to prosecute Trump

Published

15 mins ago

on

October 26, 2020

By

If President Donald Trump is indicted, it won't be because of a President Joe Biden, explained Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) in an interview with "The View" on Monday. If Trump is charged with crimes, it'll be because of an independent Justice Department's investigations.

"You said a Harris Justice Department would have no choice but to pursue criminal charges against Trump for let's say obstruction of justice," said host Sunny Hostin. "Would the same go for a Biden Department of Justice? Do you support a Trump prosecution?"

Harris explained she and Biden intend to give the DOJ their power to operate independently outside of the president, as it did before the Trump/Bill Barr era.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

WATCH: Trump tells Pennsylvania voters that media will stop covering COVID-19 after election

Published

26 mins ago

on

October 26, 2020

By

President Donald Trump once again falsely claimed that the United States is "rounding the turn" in the coronavirus pandemic, and predicted that the media would stop talking about it on the day after the election.

During a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, the president attacked the news media for reporting so much on the novel coronavirus, which so far has killed more than 225,000 Americans and which recorded a record number of new infections over the weekend.

"We're rounding the turn," Trump said. "You know, all they want to talk about is COVID. By the way, on November 4, you won't be hearing so much about it."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Jared Kushner ripped to shreds for Fox News comments on Black Americans

Published

30 mins ago

on

October 26, 2020

By

Jared Kushner suggested Black Americans just didn't want to be successful -- and social media users were shocked and disgusted.

President Donald Trump's son-in-law and White House adviser appeared Monday morning on Fox News, where he argued that the administration's policies would help Black Americans, but only if they wanted to succeed.

"President Trump's policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they're complaining about but he can't want them to be successful more than that they want to be successful," Kushner said.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE