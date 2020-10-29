Quantcast
Connect with us

FBI warns of massive cyberattack on America’s healthcare system

Published

2 hours ago

on

A doctor pulls on a rubber glove in preparation for an examination (Shutterstock.com)

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) issued a warning of potential threats from cybercriminals who are “unleashing a wave of data-scrambling extortion attempts” in an effort to lock down hospital information systems, which could be potentially harmful and dangerous for patients in need of critical care amid the alarming rise of coronavirus cases, reports AP News.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, the FBI and two federal agencies confirmed they had acquired “credible information of an increased and imminent cybercrime threat to U.S. hospitals and healthcare providers.” The alert indicated that malicious groups are targeting the United States’ healthcare system and a potential attack could lead to “data theft and disruption of healthcare services.”

The FBI also explained that the potential cyberattack involves “ransomware” as the government agency explained how the attack works. Data is typically scrambled making it impossible to access and review until it is unlocked with “software keys.” These types of access keys can only be provided once the ransom is paid. According to the FBI, five hospitals have already been targeted and hundreds more could potentially be on cybercriminals’ radar.

Charles Carmakal, who serves as chief technical officer for the cybersecurity firm Mandiant, released a statement as he stressed the significance of the potential attack and how it could impact the country’s healthcare systems and citizens.

“We are experiencing the most significant cyber security threat we’ve ever seen in the United States,” Carmakal said.

Alex Holden, CEO of Hold Security, also weighed in and agreed with Carmakal. After tracking potential cyberattacks for the last year, Holden described this type of attack as potentially “unprecedented” for the United States. On Friday, Holden contacted federal law enforcement after monitoring “infection attempts” targeting multiple hospitals.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Holden, “the group was demanding ransoms well above $10 million per target and that criminals involved on the dark web were discussing plans to try to infect more than 400 hospitals, clinics and other medical facilities.”

“One of the comments from the bad guys is that they are expecting to cause panic and, no, they are not hitting election systems,” Holden said, adding, “They are hitting where it hurts even more and they know it.”

The publication has also reported that Brett Callow, an analyst at the cybersecurity firm Emsisoft, confirmed a total of 59 U.S. healthcare providers/systems have already been affected by ransomware attacks this year, disrupting the care of more than 500 patients.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘There’s virtually no hope’: Larry Kudlow says Trump is ‘pulling the plug’ on stimulus deal — again

Published

17 mins ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

The Trump administration is "pulling the plug" on stimulus negotiations, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday.

In an interview with Fox News, Kudlow claimed that there is "no hope" that a pandemic relief bill will be negotiated before the November election. The White House adviser also suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is to blame for the failure.

"Our team now believes that the Speaker has no intention of compromising on key issues," Kudlow said. "She is going to hold up key assistance, like the PPP small business assistance and unemployment assistance. She is stringing us along and basically we think there's virtually no hope."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

QAnon claims to be all about saving children — but chief enabler’s web hosting service suggests otherwise

Published

28 mins ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

The women supporting the QAnon conspiracy group are diligently focused on stopping child abuse, child sex trafficking and child pornography. Yet, when it came to do something on the issue, the chief enabler of QAnon appears to have hosted domains for child pornography.

According to a Mother Jones report, 8Chan and 8kun owner Jim Watkins "controls a company that hosted scores of domains whose names suggest they are connected to child pornography."

The imageboard allowed users a place where they could exchange photos or videos of such child abuse and exploitation.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Apprentice’ fan turns on Trump: ‘I’d vote for anyone running against him’

Published

32 mins ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

Jason Markovich loved watching Donald Trump make business decisions on "The Apprentice," and he happily cast his ballot for the reality TV star.

But four years later, after losing the job he held for nearly half his life, he'd vote for literally anyone else, reported The Guardian.

“I voted for him," said Markovich, who'd never cast a vote for a Republican before Trump. "I watched The Apprentice. I loved that show. That’s kind of person I wanted. I thought that’s the guy who’s going to keep my job another four to eight years. I just felt Trump was more business qualified."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE