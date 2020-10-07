Federal appeals court rules against Trump – Manhattan DA must be given president’s taxes

For the fifth time President Donald Trump has lost a court battle to shield his taxes. On Wednesday a three-judge federal appeals court panel ruled Trump’s taxes must be handed over to the Manhattan District Attorney, Cyrus Vance.

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals judges, Pierre N. Leval, Robert A. Katzmann, and Judge Raymond J. Lohier Jr., The New York Times reports, “rejected the president’s argument that the subpoena should be blocked because it was too broad and amounted to political harassment from the Manhattan district attorney.”

Trump is expected to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, which has already ruled against him, ordering lower courts to adjudicate his concerns but stating clearly his taxes must be handed over.

This is a breaking news and developing story.