‘Fire Chuck Todd’: NBC News told anchor ‘is single-handedly ruining Meet the Press’

NBC News was blasted on Saturday after announcing that a controversial right-wing radio host would appear on “Meet the Press.”

Hugh Hewitt remains a NBC News and MSNBC “contributor” after losing his weekend show on MSNBC.

Hewitt was booked after his highly criticized push to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

“Every Catholic, indeed every person of any faith, has to realize the left despises them and that the Democrats shelter this virulent bigotry and pretend it’s something else,” Hewitt argued about a party running Catholic Joe Biden for president.

Here’s some of what people were saying about “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd:

Just cancelled the DVR setting I've had for years to record your show. This is that final proverbial straw. Why you feel the need the subject your viewers to this trash, I do not know, but I will no longer be watching it. — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) October 11, 2020

Boycott Chuck Todd Meet the Press until he stops booking Trump stooge & shill @hughhewitt — FrankX 🇺🇸 (@FrankXMjr) October 10, 2020

Why have an obsequious Trump toady like Hugh Hewitt on the show? Was Jason Miller unavailable? — Mark R. Yzaguirre (@markyzaguirre) October 11, 2020

Chuck Todd is a GOP shill and MSNBC needs to consider ending his contract. — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) October 10, 2020

A hack interviewing a hack.

Chuck Todd is MSNBC's weakest link. Hugh Hewitt used to hold that title. — Bruno Amato (@BrunoAmato_1) October 11, 2020

How does @MSNBC have power-houses like Wallace, Reid, Turr, Maddow, Ruhle, and then a complete shit show like Chuck Todd? He is so damn embarrassing. — Women SCARE Trump💪🌈🏴‍☠️ (@Ky_Gill28) October 10, 2020

You know it's especially bad when Sunday's weekly dragging of Chuck Todd starts on Saturday evening. — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) October 10, 2020

Keep this POS off of network TV. It’s so insulting to loyal @MSNBC viewers to have Hugh Hewitt brought on repeatedly to peddle his propaganda. — Gailen David (@gailendavid) October 10, 2020

It’s time to stop asking “is Meet the Press a Republican platform” and start asking “why is Meet the Press a Republican platform” and then answer that question with “because Chuck Todd believes journalism is letting all bad-faith Republicans speak unchallenged for a half-hour” https://t.co/hVtznXZGGQ — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) October 10, 2020

Cancel this guest and fire Chuck Todd. — Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️‍🌈 (@JediCounselor) October 11, 2020

anybody who watches this is a complete moron who deserves what he or she gets from the experience — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 11, 2020

When someone has the same job for 6 years, whatever the job and whomever the person, they tend to get pretty good at it. They learn all the nuances, all the details. They make improvements. Get better at it. Make it better. It's what they know. And then there's Chuck Todd. pic.twitter.com/RvyTehY5nf — Rus McLaughlin (@rusmclaughlin) October 10, 2020

I haven't watched MTP since Chuck Todd started. He's woefully un-equipped. There are so many people who could make that show worth watching. Chuck Todd isn't one of them. — Callie Khouri (@CallieKhouri) October 10, 2020

Reminder that imbecile Chuck Todd once said that Hillary Clinton was "overprepared." — Laurie Crosswell (@lauriecrosswell) October 11, 2020

This is outrageous, @MSNBC. Be responsible. Chuck Todd needs to move to Fox 'News'. He can stop pretending he understands his obligation to be fair on 'Meet The Press'. Seriously? Hugh Hewitt? https://t.co/23wRQJIpFj — Ramona Grigg (@🏡) (@RamonaGrigg) October 10, 2020

Hey, @MSNBC–why do you continue to ignore the entreaties of your audience to pink slip Chuck Todd? He is single-handedly ruining Meet the Press. — 💙Rapunzel™ BLM-Wear the damn mask! (@co_rapunzel4) October 11, 2020

1) Every possible no 2) Fire Chuck Todd. MTP is hot garbage and he’s king of the dumpster. https://t.co/QMk1p2ejzW — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 11, 2020

I'm so disgusted with Chuck Todd. When is MSNBC going to do something about this asshole? https://t.co/F1f4x9V2K4 — Bella August (@BellaAugust4) October 10, 2020

We need to make getting rid of Chuck Todd a goddamn priority when this shitshow is over https://t.co/SsPtj90AJv — LibbityBibbityBoo (@LibbityBoo) October 10, 2020

I now present to you, Chuck Todd, a man so bad at his job, he now preemptively trends to warn us how bad his show will be. pic.twitter.com/v03hNJlHS9 — 🌰Go Vote Now🌰 (@PhoBu3) October 10, 2020