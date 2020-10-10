Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Fire Chuck Todd’: NBC News told anchor ‘is single-handedly ruining Meet the Press’

Published

1 min ago

on

Chuck Todd, photo by Gage Skidmore.

NBC News was blasted on Saturday after announcing that a controversial right-wing radio host would appear on “Meet the Press.”

Hugh Hewitt remains a NBC News and MSNBC “contributor” after losing his weekend show on MSNBC.

Hewitt was booked after his highly criticized push to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

“Every Catholic, indeed every person of any faith, has to realize the left despises them and that the Democrats shelter this virulent bigotry and pretend it’s something else,” Hewitt argued about a party running Catholic Joe Biden for president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s some of what people were saying about “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Fatal shooting during dueling protests in Denver — two taken into custody

Published

43 mins ago

on

October 10, 2020

By

There was a fatal shooting in Denver, Colorado on Saturday.

"One person has died and two people are in custody after a shooting during dueling protests Saturday in downtown Denver, according to police and media reports. A man participating in what was billed as a 'Patriot Rally' sprayed mace at another man and that man shot him with a handgun," The Denver Post reported Saturday.

https://twitter.com/DenverPolice/status/1315060397779701762

Two guns were reportedly recovered at the scene.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump examined as an authoritarian ‘strongman’ in brutal NYT analysis of his strategy to stay in power

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was compared to some of the world's most infamous authoritarians in an New York Times analysis by Pulitzer Prize-winning writer David Sanger.

"President Trump’s order to his secretary of state to declassify thousands of Hillary Clinton’s emails, along with his insistence that his attorney general issue indictments against Barack Obama and Joseph R. Biden Jr., takes his presidency into new territory — until now, occupied by leaders with names like Putin, Xi and Erdogan," Sanger wrote.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump considered Superman costume ‘stunt’ while leaving Walter Reed after coronavirus hospitalization: NYT

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 10, 2020

By

Concerns about Donald Trump's mental state are unlikely to decrease after a bizarre New York Times report the president's mindset while he was hospitalized with COVID-19.

"In several phone calls last weekend from the presidential suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Mr. Trump shared an idea he was considering: When he left the hospital, he wanted to appear frail at first when people saw him, according to people with knowledge of the conversations. But underneath his button-down dress shirt, he would wear a Superman T-shirt, which he would reveal as a symbol of strength when he ripped open the top layer," The Times reported.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE