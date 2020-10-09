‘Fix!!!’ Trump melts down over yet another debate moderator

President Donald Trump on Friday posted a frantic tweet attacking the man who is scheduled to moderate the second 2020 presidential debate.

“Steve Scully, the second Debate Moderator, is a Never Trumper, just like the son of the great Mike Wallace,” the president wrote. “Fix!!!”

The president during the first debate repeatedly attacked Fox News’ Chris Wallace after he tried to stop the president from constantly interrupting Democratic opponent Joe Biden.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer dissented from his former boss, however, and stuck up for Scully’s reputation as a fair questioner.

“Steve is good man and will make an excellent debates moderator,” he wrote. “CSPAN does an amazing job of giving people unfiltered access.”