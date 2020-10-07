Florida surpasses 15,000 deaths from COVID-19
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health on Wednesday reported that a total of 15,084 people have died from COVID-19 complications in the state.These confirmed fatalities include 14,904 residents plus 180 people from other states who died here.The bleak milestone was reached as the state reported another 139 deaths on its daily coronavirus pandemic report. Most of the deaths listed on the state’s daily statistical tallies did not happen in the last 24 hours. There is usually a lag of several weeks between the date of death and confirmation as a virus fatality.Officials on Wedne…
Dr. Fauci refutes Trump’s false claim that seasonal flu is as deadly as COVID-19
Dr. Anthony Fauci has joined a growing number of health experts refuting President Donald Trump’s demonstrably false claim that coronavirus is “far less lethal” than the common flu.Speaking during a Cornell University event Tuesday, the government’s top infectious disease expert said the potential for what COVID-19 can do is “very, very much different from influenza.”“You don’t get a pandemic that kills a million people and it isn’t even over yet within influenza,” he told NBC News’ Kate Snow at the virtual event. “So it is not correct to say it’s the same as flu. It has some overlapping sympt... (more…)
Doctors pan White House for touting Trump’s coronavirus antibodies after he was infused with them
This Wednesday, the White House released President Trump's latest medical update. Within the update, it was noted that Trump's lab results showed "detectable levels of SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies" -- a detail that some doctors say is useless information since Trump was infused with those very same antibodies during the course of his treatment.
