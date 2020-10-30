Former GOP congressional candidate switches over to Democrats: ‘Trump’s bigotry is now embedded in the GOP’

Richard May, a former Cuyahoga County Republican party activist who ran for Congress in 2014, announced that he switching his party affiliation over to the Democrats and will vote for Joe Biden, Cleveland.com reports.

“Trump’s bigotry is now embedded into the Republican Party and will not be removed in our lifetimes,” May wrote on Facebook this Thursday. “Worse, he will be honored by Republicans alongside Reagan and Goldwater regardless of what is revealed of his presidency for generations to come even if he loses horribly on Election Night.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Cleveland.com, May said the change came about due his disgust at President Trump portrayal of migrants as “rapists and killers,” his policies of separating immigrant families at the border, and his apparent subservience to Russia.

“If I identify as a Republican, people look at me as a Trump supporter,” May said. “They’re synonymous.”