Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Four years in and he hasn’t proved anything’: Trump fails to stop manufacturing industry’s decline

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump wears protective goggles during a visit to a Honeywell plant that manufactures personal protective equipment in Phoenix, Arizona. (AFP)

Donald Trump surged to the presidency in 2016 promising to keep manufacturing jobs in the U.S., but The Guardian reports that his administration has done little to turn around the industry’s long-term decline.

An analysis by the Economics Policy Institute shows that the US gained around 500,000 manufacturing jobs between 2016 and 2019. “Trump’s trade wars hurt manufacturing but then came the coronavirus pandemic,” The Guardian reports. “Even after adding 66,000 manufacturing jobs in September, the sector is still 647,000 jobs short of where it was in February before the pandemic hit the US.” Between 2016 and 2018, almost 1,800 factories disappeared from the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to The Guardian, former decades-long Indiana factory worker Chuck Jones blamed Trump personally for exporting jobs to Mexico.

“We put up a hell of a fight as far as rallies, protests, and trying to get the word out. Trump picked up on it. He kept on mentioning Carrier during his campaign speeches and claiming if he was president, it wouldn’t happen,” Jones said.

“Almost four years into his term, he hasn’t proved at all he brought jobs back. There’s the biggest trade deficit with China in history,” he added. “People have to open their eyes up and realize he isn’t what he said he was. He’s had four years to prove it. Why in the hell would anybody vote for him again under those circumstances.”

Read the full report over at The Guardian.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

WATCH: Trump backer flails as she gets called out by CNN host for defending president’s conspiracy mongering

Published

11 mins ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN to talk about Donald Trump's waffling when asked about QAnon during his NBC town hall on Thursday night, a regular defender of the president tried to brush off concerns about the president's penchant for promoting conspiracy theories he thinks might help his re-election -- and was promptly called out by CNN host Jim Sciutto.

Speaking to Sciutto and co-host Poppy Harlow, Washington Examiner correspondent Salena Zito -- who has been accused of making up quotes from Trump supporters to flesh out her stories -- was asked about the president's controversial comments and tweets.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rick Wilson: ‘Trump reeked of desperation’ in NBC town hall — and proved his campaign is ‘broken’

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's one-man town hall showed he's "broke, broken and unmoored" as his re-election campaign hits rock bottom, according to former Republican strategist Rick Wilson.

The president backed out of a town hall debate with Joe Biden because the event was supposed to be virtual because of his COVID-19 infection, but he ended up taking part in a solo event moderated by NBC's Savannah Guthrie while the former vice president held his own on ABC, Wilson wrote in a new column for The Daily Beast.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump installs political operatives at the CDC to control messaging after leaks ‘upset the apple cart’: report

Published

47 mins ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

Two appointees assigned to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Atlanta headquarters in June by the Trump administration have no public health background, The Associated Press reports. According to the report, the two have been assigned to keep an eye on Dr. Robert Redfield, the agency director, as well as other scientists.

The move is part of an effort to install political operatives at the agency in order control messaging after a number of leaks “upsetting the apple cart,” an administration official told the AP. Nina Witkofsky, became acting chief of staff for Redfield. Her deputy Chester “Trey” Moeller, also began sitting in on scientific meetings.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE