Fox Business host compares Trump’s physician to North Korean ‘propaganda’

Fox Business host Lisa Kennedy Montgomery this week compared President Donald Trump’s doctor and the Trump White House to North Korean “propaganda.”

Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, has been released from Walter Reed Medical Center and is back at the White House. Kennedy, during an appearance on the Fox News program “Outnumbered” on Monday, October 5, was highly critical of the Trump White House and Trump’s doctor, Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley, for being evasive about the president’s condition.

The 48-year-old Montgomery, a former MTV veejay turned libertarian/conservative pundit, told the “Outnumbered” panel, “I think we just had a sense that things were worse than they were letting on. If there’s one thing I don’t like, it is a lack of transparency. And everyone has been touched by the virus — either personally, or they know someone who’s contracted it and God forbid, has succumbed to it.”

On “Outnumbered,” she argued that the Trump White House is doing Americans a disservice by not being up-front about the president’s condition.

Montgomery stressed, “We know how quickly the virus can turn. And I think it’s really important to be straight-forward with the American people, because we’re not living in North Korea — and we don’t have to be fed propaganda about the dear leader’s condition. So, if he is deteriorating — if he is requiring oxygen — I think it’s OK to tell people that.”