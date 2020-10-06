Fox Nation host blasted for promoting ‘toxic masculinity’ in ‘homophobic’ attack against Joe Biden
Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren is being blasted after attacking former Vice President Joe Biden in what many are calling a homophobic tweet.
Late Monday night Biden responded to the astonishing images of coronavirus-infected President Donald Trump removing his mask before walking into the White House. Just minutes before Trump had returned from Walter Reed, where he was rushed on Friday after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Biden urged everyone to wear a mask. 211,000 Americans have died of the coronavirus, and well over 7 million have been infected. About 1000 Americans die every day from the virus, and there is no end currently in sight in the U.S.
Wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/TSuLuzAXEB
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 6, 2020
The pro-Trump Lahren, known for her racist, bigoted, and homophobic “takes” on the news, went on the attack.
Might as well carry a purse with that mask, Joe. https://t.co/RugCFkC1GQ
— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) October 6, 2020
Here’s how many are responding:
What’s wrong? Did no one invite you to the Rose Garden superspreader event? The good news is that your b-list status might protect you from infection. The bad news is that your smug idiocy won’t improve until you learn some hard lessons.
— David Sugerman (@DavidSug) October 6, 2020
I’m trying to figure out whether this tweet is stupid, sexist, homophobic or all three. https://t.co/j9CpBbcvPe
— Mark A. Hardwicke, Esq. (@markahardwicke) October 6, 2020
Tomi Lahren implies wearing a mask has gay qualities…
I guess I’ll just wear it more to show my undying love for my LGTBQ fam https://t.co/E89JGTpdPU
— John Dotson can’t think of a Halloween name (@DRockDot) October 6, 2020
I guess we gotta add “wearing a mask to keep yourself and others around you safe from covid” to the list of things that make men feminine?
— Lil Ugly Dude (@BuddStark) October 6, 2020
One of them is jacked up on a potent cocktail of experimental drugs and steroids that aren’t available to the public and, has a team of 12 physicians. One of them wears a mask. Learn the difference and delete your Tweet Tomi. #TrumpHasCovid #TrumpDrugs #WearAMask
— Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) October 6, 2020
still cannot for the life of me figure out why the GOP has a gender problem https://t.co/Ug4UnZmTx7
— Josh Chafetz (@joshchafetz) October 6, 2020
Sexism from a woman. She meant to be homophobic, which is just as bad, but the joke originated in sexism: purses = women = weak, and that’s so cute that she doesn’t see that. https://t.co/jncDnEODmO
— Jessica Holscher👁️💖👻😄 (@jessholscher) October 6, 2020
Congrats @TomiLahren! With ONE tweet you managed to:
-insult the next President.
-insult all women & the souls of 210,000 fallen Americans.
-drive millions of Dems to the polls.
-endanger MORE lives.
-cement your rep as the biggest dipshit ever.
Enjoy your career on @OANN! https://t.co/hUe7nfGOr2
— Billy Ray (@BillyRay5229) October 6, 2020
Toxic masculinity kills. https://t.co/EQMfW54JkL
— Anna Pollack, PhD, MPH (@AZPollack) October 6, 2020
It’s really sad when women espouse toxic masculinity. We can and should do better.
How about… we elect someone who actually has feelings and cares about other people? #biden2020 https://t.co/9PEm6fIQGZ
— Karen Hopper (@nochillfilter) October 6, 2020
Not perpetuating the homophobic Tweet but…. @realDonaldTrump wears make up every day, he sucks his fat gut in, he spends $70k on his hair…. who should be carrying a purse there @TomiLahren ??? Fuck you – homophobic dipshit. https://t.co/b27f19s0Bv
— TheBadBuddhist (@UrFavCanadian) October 6, 2020
Fellas. Is it gay to suppress the infection rate of a pandemic. https://t.co/3GvBZ2Sm5R
— Guru Laghima (@Mr_Huaaa) October 6, 2020
When your bullshit becomes completely transparent. This “what, are you gay for wanting to stay healthy?” approach is one of the more pathetic hot takes from the enemy. Who are her sponsors at Fox? Time for a #boycott. https://t.co/qnAZ6sIuBs
— Steve Norwood (@norwoodeyesays) October 6, 2020
