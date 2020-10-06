Quantcast
Fox Nation host blasted for promoting ‘toxic masculinity’ in ‘homophobic’ attack against Joe Biden

Published

43 mins ago

on

Tomi Lahren appears on Fox News (screen grab)

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren is being blasted after attacking former Vice President Joe Biden in what many are calling a homophobic tweet.

Late Monday night Biden responded to the astonishing images of coronavirus-infected President Donald Trump removing his mask before walking into the White House. Just minutes before Trump had returned from Walter Reed, where he was rushed on Friday after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Biden urged everyone to wear a mask. 211,000 Americans have died of the coronavirus, and well over 7 million have been infected. About 1000 Americans die every day from the virus, and there is no end currently in sight in the U.S.

The pro-Trump Lahren, known for her racist, bigoted, and homophobic “takes” on the news, went on the attack.

Here’s how many are responding:

