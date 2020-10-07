Fox News host drowns Trump adviser with negative polls on COVID diagnosis: ‘The president acted irresponsibly’
Fox News host Sandra Smith grilled Trump 2020 campaign senior adviser Mercedes Schlapp over “the irresponsible nature” of how President Donald Trump handled his COVID-19 infection.
Smith began her interview with Schlapp on Wednesday by pointing to a recent CNN poll which found that 63% of Americans believe Trump acted “irresponsibly” after testing positive for COVID-19.
“So many are wondering how the messaging might change coming from the White House, coming from the campaign,” Smith said. “What’s the messaging?”
For her part, Schlapp slammed shutdowns caused by the pandemic and she claimed that the stress on children is “alarming.”
“At the end of the day, the president will share that strong message of we can’t let this dominate us,” she explained. “We cannot surrender like Joe Biden is saying. We have to stay strong, defeat this virus together.”
“A lot of that sounds very similar to the messaging we heard prior to the president’s diagnosis,” Smith observed. “But I just read you off that poll where a majority of respondents said that they believe the president had acted irresponsibly, specifically when it comes to his COVID infection.”
The Fox News host then revealed a second survey question in which 63% of respondents said that it’s “not likely” the president will change his response to COVID-19 following his infection.
“The president is not changing course,” Schlapp insisted. “The president is focused on solving this very difficult global pandemic that’s impacting all of our lives.”
“Don’t you fear that won’t address concerns?” Smith interrupted. “You’re telling me there’s no change in course. These polls are showing people are concerned obviously about the irresponsible nature, as the poll put out, about how he’s handled it. So you don’t see the need, the campaign doesn’t see the need to change course on the messaging?”
“We are all concerned about this global pandemic,” Schlapp shot back. “I just shared with you what my children are going through, where so many children and parents are dealing with the day-in and day-out stress of COVID by keeping our schools closed.”
“I’ll speak to you as a parent, Mercedes,” Smith said, shutting down her guest. “I’m a parent as well and we all see the need to buckle down and do what’s right so we don’t have to have another shutdown, so we don’t have to have our kids not go to school.”
“Fingers are still being pointed at that [White House] Rose Garden event, where so many people have now contracted the virus,” the Fox News host added. “We do know that people weren’t properly social distanced and many were not wearing masks there.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
2020 Election
Widespread shock as ‘completely inadequate’ VP debate stage is revealed: ‘Is this some kind of a joke?’
On Wednesday, ahead of the vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, NBC reporter Amanda Golden posted a picture of the debate stage, complete with the infection control features the candidates and debate commission agreed to for the safety of the candidates, moderator, and audience — including the plexiglass barriers that Pence's team had objected to.
And here’s a preview of what those plexiglass barriers look like inside the debate hall. VP Pence will be seated stage left, with Sen. Harris seated stage right pic.twitter.com/YxrH1nrpAW
2020 Election
Trump thanks a supporter who says she’d ‘wade through a sea of COVID-infested water’ to vote for him
With his polling situation worsening, President Donald Trump on Wednesday thanked a rabid supporter who said she would endanger her own personal health to vote for him.
A Trump-loving Twitter user named Heather on Tuesday evening boasted that she "would wade though a sea of COVID infested water to vote for President Trump on November 3rd," despite the fact that the novel coronavirus has so far killed more than 210,000 American citizens.
2020 Election
Fox News host drowns Trump adviser with negative polls on COVID diagnosis: ‘The president acted irresponsibly’
Fox News host Sandra Smith grilled Trump 2020 campaign senior adviser Mercedes Schlapp over "the irresponsible nature" of how President Donald Trump handled his COVID-19 infection.
Smith began her interview with Schlapp on Wednesday by pointing to a recent CNN poll which found that 63% of Americans believe Trump acted "irresponsibly" after testing positive for COVID-19.
"So many are wondering how the messaging might change coming from the White House, coming from the campaign," Smith said. "What's the messaging?"
For her part, Schlapp slammed shutdowns caused by the pandemic and she claimed that the stress on children is "alarming."