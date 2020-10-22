Fox News host interrupts Trump adviser for attacking Kristen Welker: ‘She’s a reporter, not an activist’
Fox News host Bill Hemmer on Thursday called out Trump campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp after she labeled NBC correspondent Kristen Welker as an “activist.”
Just hours before the final presidential debate of 2020, Hemmer asked Schlapp if President Donald Trump’s strategy is to attack Welker, who is scheduled to moderate the event.
“We’ll see what happens,” Schlapp replied. “But we know about the moderator. She’s a bit of an activist and we want a fair debate.”
Hemmer interrupted: “Sorry, she’s a reporter. She’s not an activist.”
“Well, she worked for NBC and she worked for MSNBC, which I would say is not necessarily fair and balanced,” Schlapp replied.
“She covers the White House,” Hemmer pointed out.
“Yes, she does,” Schlapp agreed. “But she’s been highly critical of the president.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
2020 Election
Fox News host predicts impeachment for President Biden — right after inauguration
Fox News' host Greg Gutfeld ranted on Thursday that the day after Vice President Joe Biden is inaugurated that Republicans should impeach him.
Yelling into the camera, Gutfeld ranted that Trump got rid of ISIS and stopped North Korea from setting off nuclear weapons, both of which aren't true.
"So, now we're all talking about are "words, words, words' as opposed to Joe Biden's deeds," he continued. "There's a foreign policy issue we should discuss. He has compromised himself. And to Jesse's point, once -- If he actually wins, impeachment proceedings start the day after inauguration."
2020 Election
Nicolle Wallace blasts Trump’s fake ‘manliness’ for refusing to protect his key supporters
MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace blasted President Donald Trump for not caring about his staff much less "his own godd*mn supporters."
Speaking with conservative Charlie Sykes and Democratic strategist Basil Smikle, Wallace showed a new Lincoln Project ad with Sam Elliott about fathers and sons and what it means to be a "man of family and faith."
"Above all they taught us to own up to it when we did something wrong," the ad says before showing a video of Trump saying he doesn't accept responsibility for the failures of the coronavirus.
https://twitter.com/ProjectLincoln/status/1319247130809278464
2020 Election
Why Asian American voters in Texas may hold outsized importance in key races this year
When Debbie Chen temporarily closed her Houston restaurant in March due to the coronavirus, she was worried about her health and her financial livelihood.
But as a Chinese American, she was also worried about vandalism and her physical safety, given how President Donald Trump and others were blaming China for the pandemic and using racist monikers for the virus.
Seven months later, as Texans head to the polls in the 2020 elections, she hasn’t forgotten. Chen works on Asian American and Pacific Islander voter turnout every year, but this year she feels even more motivated.
“I was so afraid someone would get attacked,” Chen said. Trump’s rhetoric “perpetuates this stereotype that Asians are foreigners or something.” [Read more about Chen’s experience during the coronavirus here.]