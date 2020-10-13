Fox News’ ‘Election Integrity Project’ is a ploy to boost Trump’s conspiracy theories: insiders
According to The Daily Beast, insiders at Fox News are warning that a new project by the network’s “straight news” reporting room is a ploy to lend credence to President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories about election fraud.
“In recent weeks, Fox News’ Brain Room — the channel’s longtime research resource for its dwindling population of fact-based journalists, which suffered disproportionately in the latest round of layoffs — launched a behind-the-scenes operation that current and former staffers say is designed to reinforce and amplify Trump’s erroneous accusations,” reported Lloyd Grove, Diana Falzone, and Justin Baragona. “‘Starting this Monday, October 5th, the Brainroom Research Team will launch the Election Integrity Project,’ Fox News Vice President and Managing Editor Tom Lowell wrote in a Sept. 30 memo. ‘Included will be a one-stop document broken up by state that showcases different stories where election integrity is potentially compromised.'”
Sources within Fox News warn that this is motivated to lend Trump’s attacks on the election legitimacy.
“Officially, it looks like an attempt to report on election irregularities,” said a source familiar with the Election Integrity Project. “What it feels like is an attempt to push more baseless conspiracy theories and scare the viewers into thinking the election is being ‘stolen.’ It isn’t. It’s alarming that the Brain Room is a part of this, like it’s an attempt to give it an air of legitimacy. I don’t recall ever seeing anything like this before.”
Trump has repeatedly and baselessly claimed that mail-in ballots are fraudulent, will be stolen or duplicated in large numbers, and will corrupt the election. He has also increasingly attacked Fox News itself, accusing the right-leaning network of disloyalty to him.
Texas counties can offer only one drop-off ballot location: Federal appeals court
Texas counties may collect mail-in ballots at only one location, a federal appeals court ruled late Monday, once again upholding an order from Gov. Greg Abbott that restricts voting options.
Abbott in July acted to lengthen the early voting period and allow voters to deliver completed absentee ballots in person for longer than the normal period. But after large Democratic counties including Harris and Travis established several sites where voters could deliver their ballots, Abbott ordered Oct. 1 that they would be limited to one.
A number of civil rights groups sued in at least four lawsuits, calling the order an act of voter suppression that would disproportionately impact low-income voters, voters with disabilities, older voters and voters of color in Democratic counties. A federal judge on Friday sided with those groups, blocking Texas from enforcing the ruling.
WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett faces grilling in Supreme Court nomination hearing day two
Tuesday morning Amy Coney Barrett will face her first public grilling by Democratic senators as her controversial nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court moves into its second day of hearings.
According to USA Today, "Every senator will get to question Barrett for a half-hour, and the nominee is sure to face tough questions as she moves through the process to succeed Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham warned Monday of a 'long, contentious week' ahead of the lawmakers."
Barrett will likely be questioned on her positions on Roe v. Wade, the Affordable Care Act and whether she would recuse herself should the results of the 2020 election be contested before the court by the man who nominated her, President Donald Trump.