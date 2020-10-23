Fox News political analyst fears his Wi-Fi service is conspiring against him to thwart his criticisms of Biden
Fox News political analyst Gregg Jarrett tweeted Friday that he fears his Wi-Fi internet service is conspiring against him to thwart his criticisms of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
“I find it odd, if not curious, that the moment I hit ‘send’ on my column that’s highly critical of Joe Biden my Wi-Fi service disconnected,” he said. “Inexplicably, it will be out all day. Never happened before. Probably just a coincidence. I drove to the local store and send the column.”
Jarrett is the author of “The Russia Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump.”
I find it odd, if not curious, that the moment I hit “send” on my column that’s highly critical of Joe Biden my Wi-Fi service disconnected. Inexplicably, it will be out all day. Never happened before. Probably just a coincidence. I drove to the local store and sent the column .
— Gregg Jarrett (@GreggJarrett) October 23, 2020
BTW… I had to leave the house to send this tweet.
— Gregg Jarrett (@GreggJarrett) October 23, 2020
I’m standing in the middle of the street, but will return home now. Don’t want to get run over! So, I won’t be getting communications. Sorry. I’m sure it’s just a communications failure. Or not.
— Gregg Jarrett (@GreggJarrett) October 23, 2020
