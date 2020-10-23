Fox News political analyst fears his Wi-Fi service is conspiring against him to thwart his criticisms of Biden

Fox News political analyst Gregg Jarrett tweeted Friday that he fears his Wi-Fi internet service is conspiring against him to thwart his criticisms of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“I find it odd, if not curious, that the moment I hit ‘send’ on my column that’s highly critical of Joe Biden my Wi-Fi service disconnected,” he said. “Inexplicably, it will be out all day. Never happened before. Probably just a coincidence. I drove to the local store and send the column.”

Jarrett is the author of “The Russia Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump.”

BTW… I had to leave the house to send this tweet. — Gregg Jarrett (@GreggJarrett) October 23, 2020

