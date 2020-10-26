Quantcast
Fox News president and anchors in quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure: report

2 hours ago

Fox News political anchor Bret Baier (Screenshot)

On Monday, The New York Times reported that several major Fox News officials and personalities were potentially exposed to coronavirus and have entered quarantine.

“The infected person was on a charter flight to New York from Nashville with a group of network executives, personalities and other staff members who attended the presidential debate on Thursday, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal network matters,” said the report. “Everyone on board the plane has been told to get tested and quarantine. It was unclear whether more than one person had tested positive.”

Among those potentially exposed are Jay Wallace, the president of the network; anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum; and “The Five” co-hosts Dana Perino and Juan Williams. The anchors will broadcast from their own homes until further notice.

“Network personnel have been serious about taking precautionary measures like wearing masks and avoiding proximity to one another, both in the studios and on the road for major events like the debates, network employees said. And Fox staff members on the ground in Nashville were regularly tested by the network and the Commission on Presidential Debates,” said the report. “But on the air, Fox has not always treated the coronavirus like the serious and potentially fatal illness that it is. In February and March, as the virus took hold in the United States, anchors and commentators like Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham repeatedly echoed Mr. Trump’s claims that the mainstream news media and Democrats were exaggerating the issue to harm him politically.”

A network representative would not confirm any details of the exposure, citing the need to keep private health information confidential.


Trump gave the middle class what all Republican presidents have since Reagan — new wealth for the already rich: op-ed

6 mins ago

October 26, 2020

Before Donald Trump was elected, he promised to be a different kind of Republican when it came to decades of GOP economic mismanagement. But what Trump ultimately delivered is what all Republican presidents have delivered since Ronald Reagan, according to Rolling Stone's Tom Dickinson -- "bubbly new wealth for the already rich, while putting the middle-class through the wringer."

Dickinson writes that Trump's betrayal of the middle class has played out in plain view.

"First with Trump’s 2017 tax cut, which showered wealth on the richest, offering the middle class a drop in the bucket, and now with a pandemic response that has inflated the wealth of billionaires, even as main-street America reels under a Depression-level crisis," he writes. "If Donald Trump fooled you once, shame on him. If he fools you twice, shame on you."

Clinton's lead was collapsing at this point in 2016 — but Biden is holding steady: CNN election expert

7 mins ago

October 26, 2020

Four years ago, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton saw her polling lead drastically shrink in the waning days of the 2020 campaign after former FBI director James Comey released his now-infamous letter announcing a new discovery related to the Clinton email investigation.

This year, writes CNN election expert Harry Enten, Democratic nominee Joe Biden is facing no such erosion at the polls eight days before election day.

"By this point four years ago, he was rapidly closing the gap with Hillary Clinton," Enten argues. "No such advancements can be seen in the 2020 polling against Biden."

Jared Kushner: 'Complaining' Black people have to 'want to be successful'

9 mins ago

October 26, 2020

White House adviser Jared Kushner argued on Monday that the Black community is struggling because they do not "want to be successful."

Kushner made the remarks on Fox & Friends after he was asked about a recent meeting with Ice Cube.

"There's been a lot of discussion about the issues that were needed in the Black community for the last years, particularly it intensified after the George Floyd situation," Kushner explained. "You saw a lot of people who were just virtue signaling, they'd go on Instagram and cry or they would put a slogan on their jersey or write something on a basketball court. And quite frankly, that was doing more to polarize the country than it was to bring people forward."

