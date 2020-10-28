French judge reopens rape inquiry against Gerard Depardieu
Star actor Gerard Depardieu will face a new rape investigation in France after prosecutors reopened a case into allegations he assaulted a woman during casting tryouts at his Paris mansion, sources close to the case told AFP on Wednesday.
Depardieu’s accuser, an actress in her 20s who cannot be identified for legal reasons, says the actor assaulted and raped her during two separate tryouts in August 2018.
The 71-year-old star of the “Asterix and Obelix” films has already been questioned by police over the claims and saw the case dropped in June 2019, when prosecutors decided they lacked sufficient evidence to pursue a trial.
That prompted his accuser to file a new complaint that included civil proceedings, which under French law almost always leads to a case being examined anew by an investigating magistrate.
A judicial source said a new judge was appointed in August to re-investigate.
“My client has taken note of the new inquiry and the nomination of a new judge,” the woman’s lawyer, Elodie Tuaillon-Hibon, told AFP.
“She has renewed her confidence in the justice system, and remains at its disposition for the next steps in the inquiry,” she said.
Depardieu’s lawyer, Herve Temime, said he had not been informed of the new investigation, but called it a “non-event, as it is an automatic decision” to appoint an investigating magistrate.
Depardieu has denied the allegations, which came in the wake of the #MeToo movement sparked by the rape and assault claims against disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.
The actor, who has made more than 180 films, is one of the best known faces in French cinema through films such as “Cyrano de Bergerac,” for which he was nominated for an Oscar.
He has starred alongside actresses including Catherine Deneuve, Isabelle Adjani, Sophia Loren, Fanny Ardant and Kate Winslet, and played the superhuman Gaul in the “Asterix and Obelix” films.
Known for his larger-than-life exploits and a passion for wine and food — he has owned several restaurants and vineyards — Depardieu has often made headlines over the course of his career.
In 2013, he prompted outrage at home after taking Russian citizenship in a protest against France’s proposed tax hike on the ultra-wealthy.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
George Conway: We’re going to learn more about the infamous ‘anonymous’ Trump official ‘very very soon’
Anti-Trump conservative George Conway, who is also the husband of former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, hinted on Wednesday that we may be about to learn the identity of the infamous "anonymous" Trump official who secretly worked against him while in the White House.
"I had an amazing conversation this morning with... Anonymous," Conway wrote on Twitter. "Anonymous is a true patriot. We'll all be hearing a lot more from this person very, very soon."
I had an amazing conversation this morning with ... Anonymous.
Anonymous is a true patriot.
2020 Election
Armed Biden and Trump supporters involved in violent clash outside Democratic rally in Georgia
Supporters of President Donald Trump were involved in a physical confrontation with supporters of former Vice President Joe Biden outside a rally for the Democratic candidate in Warm Springs, Georgia on Tuesday.
Video of the incident was captured by Twitter user AlliB77, who describes herself as an "unapologetic conservative."
As the video begins, a Biden supporter wearing a face mask can be see charging at a mask-less Trump supporter.
An armed Trump supporter then puts the Biden supporter in a chokehold before tossing him to the ground.
2020 Election
‘Nothing short of evil’: Trump campaign’s latest voting lawsuit torched by veteran Nevada journalist
Journalist Jon Ralston, who has won broad acclaim for his in-depth knowledge of politics in his home state of Nevada, has delivered a fiery denunciation of the latest voting-related lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump's campaign.
In his daily email he sent out to readers, he explained the significance of the lawsuit and accused the Trump campaign of trying to undermine citizens' faith in Nevada's vote-counting process.
"What they are doing, with no cause, is to use the court system to cast doubt on the election and specifically to raise questions about mail ballots," he wrote. "Not only is there no evidence of fraud or a conspiracy to commit fraud, but they also know it would be almost impossible to carry this out."