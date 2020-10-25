Galapagos sees record rise in penguins, flightless cormorants
The population of Galapagos penguins and flightless cormorants, two species endemic to the islands, has seen a record increase, study results released Friday showed.The Galapagos penguin is one of the smallest species of penguins in the world, measuring up to 35 centimeters, and the cormorants on the islands are the only type to have lost their ability to fly — but they have developed diving skills.”The number of cormorants has reached a record number, according to historical data dating back to 1977, while the number of penguins is at the highest since 2006,” said a statement from the Galapa…
World
Police make arrests after thousands protest restrictions in London
Police in London made several arrests on Saturday after thousands of people took to the streets to protest the British government's coronavirus restrictions.Participants started their march from Hyde Park, many carrying banners and posters, calling for an end to mask-wearing requirements and describing the current measures as amounting to tyranny and state surveillance.Some claimed that the pandemic is a hoax.Police did not provide any information about the numbers, but Britain's PA news agency and the Guardian newspaper both said thousands attended the rally.Armed police officers later disper... (more…)
World
As Pompeo campaigns against China, a growing welcome in India
When the United States tried to seal a defense deal seven years ago with the Maldives, a sprawling and strategic archipelago, its plans were quietly torpedoed by a friend -- India, which considers the Indian Ocean its sphere of influence.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit the Maldives this week after top-level talks in India -- which offered open support when the Pentagon finally went ahead with a defense pact with the island nation in September.
What brought about the change, analysts say, is a deepening concern in New Delhi about China, which engaged in a deadly border clash with India this year and has been ramping up influence around South Asia, including in the Maldives.
Latest Headlines
Italy protesters and police clash over virus curbs as Europe battles surges
Italian demonstrators staged Europe's latest public rally against new anti-coronavirus restrictions early Sunday, as more countries tightened social distancing rules over the weekend to fight surges in infections.
The World Health Organization has warned of an "exponential" rise in infections threatening health systems' ability to cope with a second wave of the pandemic, testing many nations that appeared to have the virus under control earlier this year.
Governments are now struggling to balance new restrictions against the need to revive economies already battered by earlier draconian lockdowns after the virus first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.