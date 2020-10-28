Quantcast
George Conway: We’re going to learn more about the infamous ‘anonymous’ Trump official ‘very very soon’

Published

18 mins ago

on

George Conway (Photo: Screen capture)

Anti-Trump conservative George Conway, who is also the husband of former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, hinted on Wednesday that we may be about to learn the identity of the infamous “anonymous” Trump official who secretly worked against him while in the White House.

“I had an amazing conversation this morning with… Anonymous,” Conway wrote on Twitter. “Anonymous is a true patriot. We’ll all be hearing a lot more from this person very, very soon.”

The official first made waves back in 2018 when they wrote an editorial for the New York Times in which they described themselves as a member of the “resistance” to the president within the White House.

The editorial was a scathing denunciation of the president’s character, and argued that anything positive that has come from his presidency has come from officials defying his orders.

“The root of the problem is the president’s amorality,” they wrote. “Anyone who works with him knows he is not moored to any discernible first principles that guide his decision making.”

The official even said that Trump’s own administration has had to work very hard to prevent the president from capitulating to the Russian government, as the official says that Trump has been opposed to taking any actions to punish Russia for its interference in the 2016 presidential election.

