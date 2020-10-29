Georgia Republican nicknamed ‘Gator’ gave $750 to Dems just before filing to run: report

A letter addressed to Georgia’s Chatham County Board of Elections challenged the qualifications of Republican District 2 Commission candidate Larry “Gator” Rivers, saying that he should be held to the same standards as his now-disqualified Democratic opponent, Tony Riley.
In the letter, Chatham County Democratic Party Chairman and District 6 County Commissioner Jay Jones wonder why the GOP waited so late in the election cycle to challenge the qualifications of Riley, the Savannah Morning News reports.
“It has been recently brought to our attention the Republican Candidate Mr. Rivers has a history with multiple felonies inside and outside the state of Georgia. He has also been banned from places throughout the United States. Has the Chatham County Board of Elections researched this matter?” the letter read.
While citing issues with Rivers’ qualifications, Jones submitted documents suggesting Rivers previously registered with the Democratic Party, included a signed personal check for $750 made out to the Chatham County Democratic Party — three days before the filing deadline — from The Committee to Elect Gator Rivers.
The word “registration” appeared in the check’s memo line.
Read the full report over at The Savannah Morning News.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.