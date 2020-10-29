Quantcast
Connect with us

Georgia Republican nicknamed ‘Gator’ gave $750 to Dems just before filing to run: report

Published

24 mins ago

on

A letter addressed to Georgia’s Chatham County Board of Elections challenged the qualifications of Republican District 2 Commission candidate Larry “Gator” Rivers, saying that he should be held to the same standards as his now-disqualified Democratic opponent, Tony Riley.

In the letter, Chatham County Democratic Party Chairman and District 6 County Commissioner Jay Jones wonder why the GOP waited so late in the election cycle to challenge the qualifications of Riley, the Savannah Morning News reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It has been recently brought to our attention the Republican Candidate Mr. Rivers has a history with multiple felonies inside and outside the state of Georgia. He has also been banned from places throughout the United States. Has the Chatham County Board of Elections researched this matter?” the letter read.

While citing issues with Rivers’ qualifications, Jones submitted documents suggesting Rivers previously registered with the Democratic Party, included a signed personal check for $750 made out to the Chatham County Democratic Party — three days before the filing deadline — from The Committee to Elect Gator Rivers.

The word “registration” appeared in the check’s memo line.

Read the full report over at The Savannah Morning News.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Georgia Republican nicknamed ‘Gator’ gave $750 to Dems just before filing to run: report

Published

23 mins ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

A letter addressed to Georgia's Chatham County Board of Elections challenged the qualifications of Republican District 2 Commission candidate Larry “Gator” Rivers, saying that he should be held to the same standards as his now-disqualified Democratic opponent, Tony Riley.

In the letter, Chatham County Democratic Party Chairman and District 6 County Commissioner Jay Jones wonder why the GOP waited so late in the election cycle to challenge the qualifications of Riley, the Savannah Morning News reports.

“It has been recently brought to our attention the Republican Candidate Mr. Rivers has a history with multiple felonies inside and outside the state of Georgia. He has also been banned from places throughout the United States. Has the Chatham County Board of Elections researched this matter?” the letter read.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Closing ad for ‘Republican Voters Against Trump’ celebrates ‘countless’ number of videos ridin’ with Biden

Published

25 mins ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

The final ad from Republican Voters Against Trump has been posted by the group celebrating the "countless" numbers of video submissions they got from those talking about why they've abandoned President Donald Trump.

Flashes of Republican faces filled the screens saying that they were Republicans and that they simply can't bring themselves to vote for Trump.

"The guy that's in there now is a slow-moving train-wreck and guess what? We're all on the train," one man said.

There was a string of comments from people angry that Trump has torn their family apart and fostered the division and hate between Americans.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump cancels North Carolina rally after outbreak from last rally — but he blames the wind

Published

32 mins ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

President Donald Trump announced that his Fayetteville, North Carolina rally would be canceled Monday due to "high speed winds and bad weather."

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1321916841581666304

Weather.com's ten-day forecast shows a lovely day in Fayetteville, with a high in the mid to upper 70s and winds only 15 mph.

[caption id="attachment_1682203" align="aligncenter" width="530"] Fayetteville, NC hourly forcast[/caption]

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE