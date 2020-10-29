Georgia Republican nicknamed ‘Gator’ gave $750 to Dems just before filing to run: report

A letter addressed to Georgia’s Chatham County Board of Elections challenged the qualifications of Republican District 2 Commission candidate Larry “Gator” Rivers, saying that he should be held to the same standards as his now-disqualified Democratic opponent, Tony Riley.

In the letter, Chatham County Democratic Party Chairman and District 6 County Commissioner Jay Jones wonder why the GOP waited so late in the election cycle to challenge the qualifications of Riley, the Savannah Morning News reports.

“It has been recently brought to our attention the Republican Candidate Mr. Rivers has a history with multiple felonies inside and outside the state of Georgia. He has also been banned from places throughout the United States. Has the Chatham County Board of Elections researched this matter?” the letter read.

While citing issues with Rivers’ qualifications, Jones submitted documents suggesting Rivers previously registered with the Democratic Party, included a signed personal check for $750 made out to the Chatham County Democratic Party — three days before the filing deadline — from The Committee to Elect Gator Rivers.

The word “registration” appeared in the check’s memo line.

