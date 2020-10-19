Quantcast
Ghislaine Maxwell loses court battle to keep her Jeffrey Epstein testimony sealed: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell (Lincoln Project)

Ghislaine Maxwell lost in court two different ways on Monday, the Miami Herald reports.

“A federal appeals court dealt Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged madam to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, twin blows late Monday by declining to consolidate her appeals in numerous overlapping cases and striking down her effort to thwart release of a controversial deposition she gave in a now-settled civil lawsuit,” the newspaper reported. “The three-judge Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit held more than two hours of oral arguments last week, and issued a succinct Monday afternoon order holding that a lower court judge did not err in order the release of a 418-page deposition from April 2016 that could shed new light on the Epstein empire.”

President Donald Trump wished Maxwell well in her legal dramas.

“The ruling affirmed a decision over the summer by U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska to release hundreds of documents from a 2015 civil suit involving Maxwell and Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre. The case was settled in 2017 and the Miami Herald sued for the release of the documents following its groundbreaking November 2018 Perversion of Justice series, which spotlighted how Epstein escaped serious punishment despite widespread accusations that he sexually abused underage girls. Epstein was arrested in July 2019 and found dead in a jail cell the following month, determined to be a suicide,” the newspaper reported.


