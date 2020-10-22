Ghislaine Maxwell says she only hired ‘age appropriate adults’ for Epstein
Accused sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell repeatedly denied that she recruited underage girls for her former partner, the disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, in a deposition released Thursday that she had fought to keep secret.
The denials form part of perjury charges brought against the British socialite, who is accused of grooming girls as young as 14 for Epstein, who killed himself in prison last year.
Maxwell — the daughter of late newspaper baron Robert Maxwell — denies sex trafficking dozens of minors and is due to go on trial in New York next summer.
Prosecutors also accuse the 58-year-old of lying in testimony she gave in 2016 in a defamation case filed against her by long-time Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre.
Maxwell’s lawyers fought for months to prevent the 465-page document from becoming public, citing sensitive private details, but earlier this week an appeals court ordered that they be unsealed.
“Stop right there. I never recruited girls,” Maxwell says in the deposition.
Elsewhere, she says: “I never had nonconsensual sex with anybody ever, at any time, at anyplace, at any time, with anybody.”
Maxwell — who was intimately involved with Epstein in the 1990s — testified that her work for him included hiring pool attendants, gardeners, chefs, housekeepers, butlers and chauffeurs for his numerous properties.
She said all staff she hired were “age appropriate adults.”
Maxwell also repeatedly tried to evade attorneys’ questions by saying she had no recollection of dozens of events put to her.
“I don’t recollect anything about a laundry basket of sex toys,” she said.
Maxwell also said that she had “never observed” Epstein having sex with a minor.
“I don’t know what you are talking about,” she replied when asked whether Epstein ran a pyramid scheme to recruit underage girls to give him sexual massages.
Maxwell faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted in the criminal case, which covers alleged crimes from 1994 to 1997. She is also accused of sometimes participating in the alleged abuse.
Victims say they were farmed out to some of Epstein’s wealthy associates.
Giuffre claims she had sex with Britain’s Prince Andrew when she was 17 after being procured by Epstein, an allegation the royal has repeatedly and vehemently denied.
Scores of names were redacted in the deposition, in which Maxwell called Giuffre “an absolute total liar.”
Breaking Banner
‘Tyranny in Sarasota County!’ Florida parents flip out over school mask mandate
A group of parents demanded an end to a mask mandate in Florida school district, and one father was escorted out by police.
The Sarasota County Schools requires students to wear face coverings in the classroom to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but a group of parents plans to sue the school board over the mandate, reported WFLA-TV.
“We’re moms, we’re dads, we’re grandparents, and we just want a choice, and we’re not getting a choice,” said Ashley Cote, a founding member of the group Concerned Parents of Sarasota Schools. “It’s a mask, it’s my child, it’s other’s people’s children -- it’s not their children."
2020 Election
‘Another unstable moment’: MSNBC host calls Trump’s ‘flailing’ 60 Minutes interview a campaign killer
President Donald Trump appears to believe he's owning reporter Lesley Stahl by uploading their full conversation to his Facebook page, but according to MSNBC host Chuck Todd, it only makes the president look weak.
Speaking to Washington Post reporter Robert Costa, Todd said that it was obvious Trump was looking for a new way to pivot and jump-start his failing campaign. It isn't working, however.
"Some sort of empathetic moment, whatever it is," said Todd. "But he looks like -- he looks a bit unstable and a bit flailing. What's the latest?"
Throughout the interview, Trump appears to be angry about Stahl for not telling him there would be "tough questions." He alleged that the "tough questions" weren't cleared ahead of time.
2020 Election
Here are the 5 biggest blunders Trump made during his train wreck Lesley Stahl interview
President Donald Trump on Thursday released his long-awaited interview with "60 Minutes" journalist Lesley Stahl, and it did not go well for him.
During the 37-minute interview posted by the president, he made a number of blunders on topics ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to the state of the Affordable Care Act to the news media, which he frequently accused of being "corrupt."
Below are the biggest mistakes Trump made during his lengthy interview.
1.) Trump starts off the interview by telling Stahl that he doesn't want to deal with tough questions.