Goldman Sachs profits surge despite pandemic
Goldman Sachs reported strong third-quarter results Wednesday, nearly doubling profits and reflecting little of the vulnerability that has plagued corners of the real economy during the pandemic.
Key strengths to the money machine at Wall Street’s iconic investment bank included a “significant” increase in initial public offerings and a surge in revenues from its markets division.
Trading has generally been a strength for large banks during the pandemic, boosting commission fees as markets have swerved. Volatility “declined modestly” in the third quarter, Goldman said.
Net income came in at $3.5 billion, up 94 percent from the year-ago period and topping analyst estimates by a wide margin. Revenues rose 30 percent to $10.8 billion.
Goldman set aside $278 million for credit losses, well below the $1.6 billion it allotted for bad loans in the prior quarter that encompassed the most severe Covid-19 restrictions.
Reports from large banks in the third quarter have shown much lower reserves for bad loans compared with the last two quarters, when large financial companies set aside huge piles of cash in case of defaults.
Goldman’s revenue rose in all four divisions compared with the year-ago period. Revenues from equity investments soared 139 percent from the year-ago period, reflecting an ascendant stock market during the period.
“Our ability to service clients who are navigating a very uncertain environment drove strong performance across the franchise,” said Goldman Chief Executive David Solomon. “As our clients begin to emerge from the tough economy brought on by the pandemic, we re well positioned ot help them recover and grow.”
Shares of Goldman rose 2.6 percent to $216.25 in pre-market trading.
Mike Pence told a whopper about Joe Biden’s pandemic plan: analysis
During last week’s vice presidential debate, moderator Susan Page, USA Today’s Washington bureau chief, asked Vice President Mike Pence about the U.S. COVID-19 death toll. Pence replied by touting the Trump administration’s actions to combat the pandemic, such as restrictions on travel from China, steps to expand testing and efforts to accelerate the production of a vaccine.
Pence also took a jab at Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, a strong critic of the Trump pandemic response. “The reality is, when you look at the Biden plan, it reads an awful lot like what President Trump and I and our task force have been doing every step of the way,” said Pence. “And, quite frankly, when I look at their plan,” he added, “it looks a little bit like plagiarism, which is something Joe Biden knows a little bit about.”
Being ‘lockstep’ with Trump and COVID haunts vulnerable Republicans — and control of the Senate is at stake
The week that Iowa reported its 90,000th confirmed case of COVID-19, Sen. Joni Ernst sat behind a plexiglass partition and told a debate audience watching from home what she thinks about masks.
“Even though they’re homemade, they work,” said Ernst, an Iowa Republican, showing off a mask emblazoned with the logo of Iowa State University, the largest university in the state.
But what about requiring people to wear masks when they cannot safely distance themselves? On that, she sided with the state’s Republican governor and President Donald Trump, contradicting evidence that states with mask mandates have seen bigger drops in coronavirus cases than those without: “We know that it doesn’t work,” she asserted about mandates.
Trump’s COVID task force members are ‘at their wits’ end’: report
President Donald Trump is infuriating members of his own coronavirus task force by flouting public health recommendations -- and many of them are reportedly in open rebellion against him.
The Daily Beast reports that nearly all of the top health experts on the task force are "at their wits’ end with Trump," who is now telling people they have nothing to fear from a disease that has so far killed more than 215,000 Americans in just eight months.