Goldman Sachs to pay US $2.8 billion over 1MDB scandal: report
Global financial titan Goldman Sachs is preparing to admit wrongdoing in the massive 1MDB Malaysian bribery scandal and pay the US government $2.8 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.
The deal would end the criminal probe into the corruption case involving the Malaysian government’s investment fund, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
An Asian subsidiary involved in the case is expected to plead guilty this week, allowing Goldman to avoid pleading guilty — a key development, as such a plea would damage its ability to do business, according to the report.
A spokesperson for the bank declined to comment on the status of the case.
The Justice Department has said more than $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB by high-level officials at the fund and their associates between 2009 and 2015.
Goldman helped raise $6.5 billion for the fund, and two ex-bankers are accused of misappropriating billions, bribing officials and giving false statements in relation to bond issues they arranged for the fund.
The Malaysian government dropped the charges against Goldman in July after reaching a $3.9 billion settlement with the financial giant.
The firm, which posted profits of $3.5 billion in the latest quarter, had set aside more than $3.1 billion as of September 30 “for litigation and regulatory proceedings.”
The fraud involved former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak and his cronies, and the cash plundered from state coffers bankrolled a global spending spree.
It was used to buy everything from artwork to real estate to a superyacht.
2020 Election
Trump can ‘rage from the balcony’ but he ‘will not succeed’: Dem super lawyer promises to protect the vote
President Donald Trump has a lot of options available to him when it comes to his attempt to steal the election. That doesn't mean they'll work, however.
In an interview with Democratic "super-lawyer" Bob Bauer, "The Circus's" John Heilemann listed a few scenarios for Trump trying to steal the election.
"We already have an electoral infrastructure -- a voting system -- that is not always adequately resourced or supported," Bauer explained. "You take that system, you layer on top of it a pandemic, you lay on top of that destructive behavior by one of the major political parties who espouses this kind of nonsense, and you add on top of that the internet-distributed misinformation plays, and that just means that the task that you have to address these contingencies is much larger than it's been as a structural matter any time in the past."
2020 Election
Will American elections ever again be legitimate?
Only an established, legal “right to vote“ can defeat Republican voter suppression.
Republican politicians and conservative commentators are shocked, shocked! that Chief Justice John Roberts would say that people who voted before election day in Pennsylvania but their ballots were delayed by Lewis DeJoy’s sabotage of the Post Office should have their vote counted.
Increasingly, this election is coming down to the simple question of how effective 40 years of concerted Republican voter suppression efforts will be.
Their main strategy, particularly since George and Jeb Bush got together in 2000 to use a Texas felon list to purge 90,000 Black people off voting roles in Florida, has been removing the names of people who are legitimate voters.
2020 Election
Melania Trump cancels appearance at Pennsylvania rally due to ‘lingering cough’
First Lady Melania Trump has cancelled an appearance at a Pennsylvania rally with President Donald Trump due to her ongoing COVID-19 symptoms.
The first lady was slated to travel with the president on Tuesday to her first rally since receiving the COVID-19 diagnosis.
"Mrs. Trump continues to feel better every day following her recovery from COVID-19, but with a lingering cough, and out of an abundance of caution, she will not be traveling today," a statement from the First Lady's Office said.
CONFIRMED: Melania Trump will no longer accompany her husband to PA tonight, per her spokeswoman: "Mrs. Trump continues to feel better every day following her recovery from COVID-19, but with a lingering cough, and out of an abundance of caution, she will not be traveling today."