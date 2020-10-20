Quantcast
GOP candidate condemned by Marines for her false claim that co-ed training could close a local base

Published

2 mins ago

on

Nancy Mace [Photo: Screen shot from Facebook]

South Carolina Republican congressional candidate Nancy Mace is being criticized for making “outlandish” and “factually inaccurate” claims on the possible closure of the Marine Corps Recruit Depot.

In a two-page letter obtained by The State Tuesday, five retired Marine officers argue the true threat to the military base in Beaufort County is sea-level rise — not a co-ed training requirement included in the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.

“To be clear, women are not a threat to the USMC, and Parris Island can easily integrate female recruits into its training program,” the letter reads. “In fact, women have been training on Parris Island for nearly 80 years. Parris Island simply needs funding for a new barracks, which our Congressman and Congressional delegation are committed to providing.”

The letter continued, “Indeed, despite the overblown rhetoric about gender integration, the truth is that Parris Island does face a serious threat to its survival: sea-level rise.”

Trump ripped after mask-shaming Lesley Stahl: ‘You’ve spent 9 months blasting masks’

Published

27 mins ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has spent the past year attacking those who wear a mask, even going so far as to bully his own White House staff for wearing a mask, demanding reporters take their masks off and claiming his opponent's mask is too big.

Speaking to a Pennsylvania crowd in September, Trump asked if they kew "a man that likes a mask as much" as former Vice President Joe Biden.

2020 Election

Trump has 66 GOP endorsements ‘former national security and senior officials’ — who have no real experience: conservative

Published

51 mins ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

In an election year, it is commonplace for candidates to list lengthy endorsements in an effort to showcase the trust, loyalty and earned respect by recognizable names and organizations. This year, the process is a bit different.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden is winning far more endorsements from national security professionals and retired flag officers — and by a large margin. The former vice president has the endorsement of 780 retired military officers and national security appointees — nearly 12 times as many as Trump. On the flip-side, Trump has a total of 66.

