GOP candidate dies from COVID-19 – but will remain on the North Dakota ballot

Published

5 mins ago

on

Republican candidate for the North Dakota House of Representatives, David Andahl, died from complications due to coronavirus this Monday. But with no way to replace his name on the November ballot, Secretary of State Al Jaeger says his name will stay, the Grand Forks Herald reports.

“There’s no way to remove him,” Jaeger said. “At this point he can’t be replaced on the ballot, but people can still vote for him.”

Andahl’s campaign was still pushing out messaging as recently as Sunday morning. “Election Day is fast approaching,” read a post from 8:39 a.m. Sunday. “I listened to my constituents and worked collaboratively with my colleagues to find solutions. I will bring this same approach to the legislature, representing your concerns in District 8. I appreciate your support!”

Jaeger said he and his office are looking into how to handle the possibility of Andahl actually winning.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
