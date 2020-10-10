GOP consultant expecting ‘a lot of finger points and backstabbing’ as Trump’s campaign collapses: report

Republicans are expecting President Donald Trump to lose his re-election and shifting their focus to holding GOP control of the U.S. Senate, according to a new report by Axios.

The report, by Mike Allen and Hans Nichols is titled, “GOP social-distances Trump.”

“After years of holding their tongues, a few Republicans have started to separate themselves from President Trump and his possible political collapse, focusing on his carelessness with the virus,” Axios reported.

“A senior Republican official told me this is less about shaping this election, and more about preparing for the aftermath,” the report noted.

The report quoted an unnamed GOP consultant.

“There will be a lot of finger points & backstabbing in next several weeks,” the strategist predicted.

“The bottom line, from Hans Nichols: Most Republican consultants fear that the White House is gone — they’re pinning their hopes on the Senate. The last week has only made that clearer,” Axios concluded.

See how the FiveThirtyEight election forecast for controlling the Senate has changed over time: https://t.co/OuAOpejONz pic.twitter.com/fw3SytXntS — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) October 10, 2020