Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP county chair in Arkansas dies from COVID-19 – his committee hosted a maskless gathering last month

Published

4 mins ago

on

Steven Farmer Arkansas GOP (Photos: Facebook)

The chairman of the Craighead County Republican Committee in Arkansas has died from complications while fighting the coronavirus, reported KAIT8 News.

Steven Farmer’s GOP committee hosted a social gathering with Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), who just recovered from COVID-19, in mid-September. The Reagan Day event was photographed extensively, and it showed very few masks being worn and no social distancing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Farmer was admitted to the hospital on Sept. 18, just four days after the GOP event. He was put in the ICU and placed on a ventilator.

It is unclear when Farmer was first diagnosed with COVID-19, and whether he attended The Reagan Day gathering.

By Sept. 25, Farmer’s doctor told the family that he was “very worried that dad was not going to make it through this,” his daughter relayed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Monday the doctors told her that her father had minimal brain activity and he died. He is survived by his wife, Judy Davis-Farmer, and their three daughters and several grandchildren.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s trade war has blown up in his face — according to data from his own Commerce Department

Published

1 min ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has pursued an aggressively isolationist trade policy since taking office, imposing tariffs on U.S. rivals and trading partners alike with the intent of boosting the sale of American made goods.

But according to Politico, a new report from the Department of Commerce reveals just out utterly Trump's plan has failed.

"The monthly U.S. trade deficit in goods hit a record high in August, despite President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign promises to reduce it dramatically by negotiating new trade deals and getting tough on unfair foreign trade practices, a Commerce Department report showed on Tuesday," reported Doug Palmer. "The overall trade deficit was $67.1 billion, reflecting a surplus in services trade with the rest of world — the highest since 2006. The deficit for U.S. goods trade by itself was $83.9 billion, the highest ever recorded."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP county chair in Arkansas dies from COVID-19 – his committee hosted a maskless gathering last month

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

The chairman of the Craighead County Republican Committee in Arkansas has died from complications while fighting the coronavirus, reported KAIT8 News.

Steven Farmer, sadly, he was part of a huge event last month with Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), who just recovered from COVID-19. The Reagan Day event was videoed and photographed extensively and it showed very few masks being worn and no social distancing.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

The whole Trump nightmare summed up in a week and a half

Published

12 mins ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

To review the events of the last week and a half is to contemplate a nation that is seriously off its rocker. This will not come as news to you, but in a year that already has been extraordinary in the scope of its insanity, from the trivial to the deeply tragic, these past ten days have been breathtaking in the sheer audacity of their lunacy.

Setting the stage, more than a third of our inhabitants heedlessly idolize a con artist they believe will restore us to a country of milky whiteness and honeyed prosperous incandescence that never existed in the first place. In reality, he’s a man who, if his supporters were on fire, wouldn’t so much as piss to put them out unless they wrote a large check first. And a man who now has contracted the very disease he told the world was insignificant and essentially harmless, one that affected “virtually nobody.”

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE