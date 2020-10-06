GOP county chair in Arkansas dies from COVID-19 – his committee hosted a maskless gathering last month

The chairman of the Craighead County Republican Committee in Arkansas has died from complications while fighting the coronavirus, reported KAIT8 News.

Steven Farmer’s GOP committee hosted a social gathering with Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), who just recovered from COVID-19, in mid-September. The Reagan Day event was photographed extensively, and it showed very few masks being worn and no social distancing.

Farmer was admitted to the hospital on Sept. 18, just four days after the GOP event. He was put in the ICU and placed on a ventilator.

It is unclear when Farmer was first diagnosed with COVID-19, and whether he attended The Reagan Day gathering.

By Sept. 25, Farmer’s doctor told the family that he was “very worried that dad was not going to make it through this,” his daughter relayed.

Monday the doctors told her that her father had minimal brain activity and he died. He is survived by his wife, Judy Davis-Farmer, and their three daughters and several grandchildren.