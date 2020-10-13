GOP fears a wipeout — and has ‘never seen the left more engaged or organized’ than in 2020: veteran reporter
Republican officials in the Midwest are starting to feel spooked by the intensity that has been driving Democratic voters to the polls in big numbers so far this year.
According to Politico reporter Tim Alberta, GOP operatives in Michigan and Wisconsin say “they’ve never seen the left so engaged and organized — not even during Obama’s 2008 campaign” when he defeated the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) by seven percentage points.
Although Alberta does not believe this guarantees Biden will win, he does think it’s a marked change from 2016 when enthusiasm for Hillary Clinton’s candidacy was decidedly low.
Alberta also believes that the GOP as a whole is likely to quickly toss Trump overboard should be get blown out by Biden on November 3rd, as many of them will be itching to forget about the president and move on to future elections.
“The overwhelming majority of Republicans, confronted with the reality of a landslide defeat in the Electoral College, will realize that it’s time to see Trump out — and time to look ahead to 2024,” he predicts.
2020 Election
Trump has accelerated the loss of the Southwest to Democrats by years: report
According to an analysis by CNN, Republican losses in the U.S. Southwest have accelerated during the presidency of Donald Trump to the point where the GOP could become the minority party in states that have long been GOP strongholds.
The report notes that New Mexico, Nevada and Colorado have trended Democratic in recent years but now Texas and Arizona have been put in play at a pace faster than political analysts expected.
2020 Election
Internet recoils in horror over Amy Coney Barrett ruling that says n-word does not make workplace ‘hostile’
A ruling by Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett that whitewashed racism in the workplace shocked the Internet this week.
In a recent report on Barrett's notable opinions, the Associated Press highlighted a 2019 workplace discrimination ruling that Barrett wrote for a unanimous three-judge panel.
According to the the report, Barrett said that there was no evidence that use of the n-word "created a hostile or abusive working environment."
2020 Election
