GOP fears a wipeout — and has ‘never seen the left more engaged or organized’ than in 2020: veteran reporter

Republican officials in the Midwest are starting to feel spooked by the intensity that has been driving Democratic voters to the polls in big numbers so far this year.

According to Politico reporter Tim Alberta, GOP operatives in Michigan and Wisconsin say “they’ve never seen the left so engaged and organized — not even during Obama’s 2008 campaign” when he defeated the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) by seven percentage points.

Although Alberta does not believe this guarantees Biden will win, he does think it’s a marked change from 2016 when enthusiasm for Hillary Clinton’s candidacy was decidedly low.

Alberta also believes that the GOP as a whole is likely to quickly toss Trump overboard should be get blown out by Biden on November 3rd, as many of them will be itching to forget about the president and move on to future elections.

“The overwhelming majority of Republicans, confronted with the reality of a landslide defeat in the Electoral College, will realize that it’s time to see Trump out — and time to look ahead to 2024,” he predicts.