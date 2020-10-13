Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP fears a wipeout — and has ‘never seen the left more engaged or organized’ than in 2020: veteran reporter

Published

1 hour ago

on

Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky speaking at the 2013 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Gage Skidmore.)

Republican officials in the Midwest are starting to feel spooked by the intensity that has been driving Democratic voters to the polls in big numbers so far this year.

According to Politico reporter Tim Alberta, GOP operatives in Michigan and Wisconsin say “they’ve never seen the left so engaged and organized — not even during Obama’s 2008 campaign” when he defeated the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) by seven percentage points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Alberta does not believe this guarantees Biden will win, he does think it’s a marked change from 2016 when enthusiasm for Hillary Clinton’s candidacy was decidedly low.

Alberta also believes that the GOP as a whole is likely to quickly toss Trump overboard should be get blown out by Biden on November 3rd, as many of them will be itching to forget about the president and move on to future elections.

“The overwhelming majority of Republicans, confronted with the reality of a landslide defeat in the Electoral College, will realize that it’s time to see Trump out — and time to look ahead to 2024,” he predicts.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump has accelerated the loss of the Southwest to Democrats by years: report

Published

45 mins ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

According to an analysis by CNN, Republican losses in the U.S. Southwest have accelerated during the presidency of Donald Trump to the point where the GOP could become the minority party in states that have long been GOP strongholds.

The report notes that New Mexico, Nevada and Colorado have trended Democratic in recent years but now Texas and Arizona have been put in play at a pace faster than political analysts expected.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Internet recoils in horror over Amy Coney Barrett ruling that says n-word does not make workplace ‘hostile’

Published

50 mins ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

A ruling by Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett that whitewashed racism in the workplace shocked the Internet this week.

In a recent report on Barrett's notable opinions, the Associated Press highlighted a 2019 workplace discrimination ruling that Barrett wrote for a unanimous three-judge panel.

According to the the report, Barrett said that there was no evidence that use of the n-word "created a hostile or abusive working environment."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

GOP fears a wipeout — and has ‘never seen the left more engaged or organized’ than in 2020: veteran reporter

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

Republican officials in the Midwest are starting to feel spooked by the intensity that has been driving Democratic voters to the polls in big numbers so far this year.

According to Politico reporter Tim Alberta, GOP operatives in Michigan and Wisconsin say "they’ve never seen the left so engaged and organized -- not even during Obama’s 2008 campaign" when he defeated the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) by seven percentage points.

Although Alberta does not believe this guarantees Biden will win, he does think it's a marked change from 2016 when enthusiasm for Hillary Clinton's candidacy was decidedly low.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE