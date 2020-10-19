GOP pundit explains why Trump’s ‘greatest hits’ won’t save campaign: ‘This time around he’s fat Elvis’

Republican commentator Charlie Sykes on Monday predicted that President Donald Trump cannot win by simply repeating his “greatest hits” on the campaign trail.

“It’s inexplicable to me that he’s still campaigning against Hillary Clinton,” MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell told Sykes after Trump chanted “lock them up” at a recent rally.

“He’s playing his greatest hits,” Sykes explained. “He’s playing all the hits from 2016. The problem is that this time around he’s fat Elvis. It feels derivitive because 2016 is a different time. Nobody cares about Hillary’s emails anymore.”

“Yes, it is disturbing to have a president of the United States make it his signature line to imprison — indict and imprison — his political opponents,” he noted. “But this is again a guy who seems to have lost the narrative here.”

“Four years ago, a lot of Americans wanted to burn it all down,” Sykes added. “This year, a lot of Americans just want to keep their jobs, want to stay alive and want a return to normalcy. So I do think that you see the gap between the things that worked in 2016 and the mood of the country in 2020, which is why the winds are against him this year.”

