GOP pundit explains why Trump’s ‘greatest hits’ won’t save campaign: ‘This time around he’s fat Elvis’
Republican commentator Charlie Sykes on Monday predicted that President Donald Trump cannot win by simply repeating his “greatest hits” on the campaign trail.
“It’s inexplicable to me that he’s still campaigning against Hillary Clinton,” MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell told Sykes after Trump chanted “lock them up” at a recent rally.
“He’s playing his greatest hits,” Sykes explained. “He’s playing all the hits from 2016. The problem is that this time around he’s fat Elvis. It feels derivitive because 2016 is a different time. Nobody cares about Hillary’s emails anymore.”
“Yes, it is disturbing to have a president of the United States make it his signature line to imprison — indict and imprison — his political opponents,” he noted. “But this is again a guy who seems to have lost the narrative here.”
“Four years ago, a lot of Americans wanted to burn it all down,” Sykes added. “This year, a lot of Americans just want to keep their jobs, want to stay alive and want a return to normalcy. So I do think that you see the gap between the things that worked in 2016 and the mood of the country in 2020, which is why the winds are against him this year.”
‘Resignation setting in’ among Republicans as they face a blowout in November: report
Saddled with a historically unpopular president at the top of the ticket and a Democratic Party that is flush with cash for get-out-the-vote efforts and wall-to-wall advertising, Republicans are expecting nothing less than a blowout at the polls in two weeks that will see them likely lose both the Senate and the White House.
Trump slams ‘idiot’ Fauci and vows to do 5 rallies a day in unhinged call with campaign staff
President Donald Trump this week said that he would participate in five campaign rallies a day as Americans prepare for election day.
The news came during a campaign conference call, which Trump joined from Las Vegas.
Trump told staffers that this is the "best day" out of any of his campaigns.
"We're going to win," the president reportedly said. "I wouldn't have told you that maybe two or three weeks ago."
When Trump asked Campaign Manager Bill Stepien if he was "still up" in Ohio, Stepien didn't respond.
Trump also said that it was difficult for him to hold rallies following his recovery from COVID-19.
Trump campaign makes last-minute cancellation of advertising booked in Ohio and Minnesota
President Donald Trump's campaign is pulling out of an agreement to advertise in Ohio and Minnesota.
According to Medium Buying, the Trump campaign is cancelling advertisements that had been booked from Oct. 20 through Oct. 26.
NEW: The Trump campaign is canceling TV ad schedules that had been booked in OHIO and MINNESOTA (10/20-10/26 flight)
