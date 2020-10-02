Quantcast
GOP Sen. Mike Lee tests positive for COVID — but vows to be back for SCOTUS vote

13 mins ago

Mike Lee speaks to NBC (screen grab)

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) on Friday revealed that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus — but vowed that he would be back to the Senate in time to confirm Supreme Court justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

In a statement posted on his Twitter account, Lee revealed that he received his positive test results on Thursday, even after his test results came back negative during a visit to the White House just days earlier.

Lee then said that he would remain under quarantine for at least the next ten days, but vowed not to let the disease stop him from confirming a conservative Supreme Court justice.

“I have spoke with Leader McConnell and Chairman Graham and assured them I will be back to work in time to join my Judiciary Committee colleagues in advancing the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett,” he said.

Lee is one of several high-profile Republicans to come down with the disease in just the last two days, as President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel have also tested positive.

