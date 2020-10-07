GOP Senate nominee leaves the campaign trail for COVID-19 quarantine: report

Republicans got more bad news in their efforts to maintain control of the U.S. Senate in the 2020 election.

“Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis will self-quarantine and get tested again for COVID after exposure this week to a person who tested positive on Wednesday,” the Star Tribune reported Wednesday.

Lewis is challenging Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN).

“Congressman Lewis is currently feeling fine and displaying no symptoms,” read a campaign statement. “All campaign staffers who were in contact with congressman Lewis since Monday are also self-quarantining and will be tested.”

The newspaper added important context.

“The campaign declined to reveal the identity of the individual or how that person came into contact with Lewis, citing privacy concerns. Lewis has been a harsh critic of forced business closures and other state-imposed limits in response to the pandemic. He has also flouted social distancing guidelines at campaign events,” the newspaper noted.