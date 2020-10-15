GOP senator fumbles question on soybean prices at final Iowa debate

The third and final debate in the 2020 race to represent Iowa in the U.S. Senate took place on Thursday evening.

With agriculture and Trump’s trade war being on the minds of voters, the moderators asked Democrat Theresa Greenfield on the break-even cost point for corn and then asked Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) the same question, but for soybeans.

Ernst said, “it depends upon what the inputs are, but probably about $5.50.

“Well, you’re a couple dollars off I think, cause it’s $10.05,” KWWL’s Ron Steele replied.

She was given an option to try and clean up her answer.

“You want to take another crack at it?” asked KTIV’s Matt Breen.

There were three seconds of silence.

“No thank you,” Ernst said.