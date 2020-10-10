GOP senator noticed something weird on Fox News — is Kayleigh McEnany sending secret messages to QAnon?

Is White House Kayleigh McEnany secretly communicating with pro-Trump conspiracy theorists through her Fox News appearances?

That question was raised on Saturday after a tweet sent by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA).

Grassley, writing in a style familiar to his Twitter followers, suggested McEnany put a new battery in the clock behind her, as it was stopped at 10:10.

Kayleigh trump presser been on. FNC several times lately fr isolation location. She need to put new battery in little clock behind her It’s stopped at10:10 — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) October 11, 2020

Kayleigh Mcenany on Watter's World tonight. Seems the clock hands haven't moved in a week..😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/bc6JIENA9w — Dynamic Duo (@brendazhere2) October 11, 2020

Followers of the QAnon conspiracy theorists have been focused on that exact time, and the corresponding date of October 10th, after the account behind the mass delusion tweeted a Mickey Mouse clock stopped at that time, as NBC news reporter Ben Collins has been covering.

This Chuck Grassley tweet has QAnon world extremely excited. Q tweeted a clock pointing at 10:10 weeks ago. It's 10/10 today. Kayleigh McEnany showed up on Fox News with a clock pointing to 10:10 tonight, on 10/10. Is Kayleigh in on this dogwhistle? Grassley? You decide. pic.twitter.com/SOHGkevXH3 — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) October 11, 2020

This was apparently not the first time McEnany had appeared with the clock set to 10:10.

It was noted on Twitter on Tuesday.

Kayleigh this morning. Notice the time on that clock behind her. ⏰ pic.twitter.com/owoMgqzGWK — DG13 (@Donniegould17) October 6, 2020

