GOP senator unloads on Trump in leaked call: He ‘kisses dictators butts’ and ‘sells out our allies’
In a private call with his Nebraska constituents, Republican Sen. Ben Sasse tore into President Trump over his response to the coronavirus and accused him of being deferential to dictators, among other things.
Trump has “flirted with white supremacists,” Sasse said, adding that Trump and his family “treated the presidency like a business opportunity,” in an audio clip obtained by the Washington Examiner.
“The way he kisses dictators’ butts. I mean, the way he ignores the Uighurs, our literal concentration camps in Xinjiang. Right now, he hasn’t lifted a finger on behalf of the Hong-Kongers,” he said. “The United States now regularly sells out our allies under his leadership, the way he treats women, spends like a drunken sailor. The ways I criticize President Obama for that kind of spending; I’ve criticized President Trump for as well. He mocks evangelicals behind closed doors. His family has treated the presidency like a business opportunity. He’s flirted with white supremacists.”
Sasse went on to say that Trump and his “stupid political obsessions” could drive the country further to the Left.
“If young people become permanent Democrats because they’ve just been repulsed by the obsessive nature of our politics, or if women who were willing to still vote with the Republican Party in 2016 decide that they need to turn away from this party permanently in the future,” he said, adding that his constituents have told him “they don’t really want more rage tweeting as a new form of entertainment” and that Trump only won in 2016 “because Hillary Clinton was literally the most unpopular candidate in the history of polling.”
Listen to the audio below:
2020 Election
Viewers stunned as Trump unleashes ‘objectively insane’ rants at latest rally: The steroids ‘turned his brain into pudding’
President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in North Carolina on Thursday, and many people were shocked by his remarks.
During one point in his speech, Trump appeared to suggest that federal marshals intentionally killed an antifa supporter accused of shooting a conservative protester to death in Portland, Oregon.
“We sent in the U.S. Marshals, took 15 minutes and it was over,” Trump said. “They knew who he was, they didn’t want to arrest him, and 15 minutes -- that ended."
Summing up the rally, Susan J. Demas, the editor-in-chief of Michigan Advance, said: "Trump bragged about a extrajudicial killing on American soil and whipped up a crowd against the press as the 'enemy of the people' again, and neither will be a big story, in part, because we live in denial about how bad some things really are."
2020 Election
Trump boasts Amy Coney Barrett was ‘toying’ with ‘evil’ Democrats
President Donald Trump is bragging that his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, the supposedly non-partisan and non-political branch of government, was "toying" with the Democratic U.S. Senators on the Judiciary Committee this week.
He also took a swipe, Thursday afternoon at a campaign re-election rally in North Carolina, at the opposing party, calling Democrats "evil."
"She's toying with those Democrat, evil people. They're evil"
2020 Election
Hollywood stars slam NBC over Trump town hall
Hollywood stars from Barbra Streisand and Ben Stiller to Julia Louis-Dreyfus and J.J. Abrams have slammed NBC for scheduling a Donald Trump town hall at the same time as challenger Joe Biden's own event.
The US president and Biden will participate in simultaneous, dueling televised talks Thursday after a head-to-head debate was scrapped in the aftermath of Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis.
Trump had refused to participate in a virtual debate with his opponent, leading to Biden scheduling a solo town hall for Thursday evening on rival network ABC.
"(W)e have been devastated to learn that you have chosen to air President Trump's town hall... directly opposite Vice President Biden's town hall," said an open letter to NBCUniversal executives signed by more than 100 actors, writers and directors.