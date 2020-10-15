GOP senator unloads on Trump in leaked call: He ‘kisses dictators butts’ and ‘sells out our allies’

In a private call with his Nebraska constituents, Republican Sen. Ben Sasse tore into President Trump over his response to the coronavirus and accused him of being deferential to dictators, among other things.

Trump has “flirted with white supremacists,” Sasse said, adding that Trump and his family “treated the presidency like a business opportunity,” in an audio clip obtained by the Washington Examiner.

“The way he kisses dictators’ butts. I mean, the way he ignores the Uighurs, our literal concentration camps in Xinjiang. Right now, he hasn’t lifted a finger on behalf of the Hong-Kongers,” he said. “The United States now regularly sells out our allies under his leadership, the way he treats women, spends like a drunken sailor. The ways I criticize President Obama for that kind of spending; I’ve criticized President Trump for as well. He mocks evangelicals behind closed doors. His family has treated the presidency like a business opportunity. He’s flirted with white supremacists.”

Sasse went on to say that Trump and his “stupid political obsessions” could drive the country further to the Left.

“If young people become permanent Democrats because they’ve just been repulsed by the obsessive nature of our politics, or if women who were willing to still vote with the Republican Party in 2016 decide that they need to turn away from this party permanently in the future,” he said, adding that his constituents have told him “they don’t really want more rage tweeting as a new form of entertainment” and that Trump only won in 2016 “because Hillary Clinton was literally the most unpopular candidate in the history of polling.”

Listen to the audio below: