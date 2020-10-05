GOP senator with COVID vows to vote for Amy Coney Barrett — even if he’s still positive: report
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) told a radio talk show he would vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court bench regardless of having tested positive for COVID-19.
“If we have to go in and vote, I’ve already told leadership I’ll go in a moon suit,” Johnson said. Adding that he felt “perfectly normal” without any symptoms. He also said he didn’t know where he became infected, but would be going for follow-up testing and blood work.
Johnson was the third Republican to test positive for COVID-19 in two days, along with Senators Mike Lee (UT) and Thom Tillis (NC).
NEW: Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says he'll vote to confirm SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett even if he's still testing positive.
"If we have to go in and vote, I've already told leadership I’ll go in a moon suit," Johnson says on talk radio.https://t.co/ObHiW5eLkb
— Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) October 5, 2020
2020 Election
Widespread shock after Trump removes mask before entering White House: ‘What in the hell is going on?’
During a planned photo-op at the White House, President Donald J. Trump walked up one flight of stairs and subsequently removed his mask - endangering nearby staff, reporters and Secret Service members. The world was watching and the ultimate showman played it up - the way he has his entire life. Except something was different this time: the high-profile COVID-19 positive patient was visibly gasping for air.
"President Trump is not setting a good example at how to respond in this pandemic," Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) told CNN's Erin Bernett on Outfront Monday night.
On MSNBC, former Florida congressman David Jolly said, “We’ve got a COVID hot spot at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue."
2020 Election
CNN’s Acosta worried about ‘Patient Zero’ Trump bringing virus ‘back to the White House’
Moments before President Donald J. Trump left Walter Reed Medical Center to return home to the White House via Marine One, CNN's Jim Acosta referred to the president as "patient zero."
"They'll try to ask him [Trump] some questions as he comes into the White House," Acosta said. "But keep in mind this is not just the president returning to the White House. This may be patient zero. This is the virus coming back to the White House."
Acosta dug into the depths of what it was really like at the White House with so many staffers having fallen ill with COVID-19 and out of commission.
2020 Election
Trump did not like the two questions reporters shouted as he left Walter Reed: Nicolle Wallace and Brian Williams
President Donald J. Trump walked out of Walter Reed Medical Center wearing a mask and gesturing as he headed back to the White House. But it was what happened before he sat down in his vehicle that made reporters' heads turn.
Yahoo’s Hunter Walker was the traveling print pool reporter who shouted the two questions Trump declined to acknowledge.
"Mr. President, how many of your staff are sick?" Walker asked. "How many of your staff are sick?"
Walker then asked, "Do you think you might be a superspreader, Mr. President?"
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7wnhzr
“Nicolle, I’m pretty certain he didn’t like those two questions,” MSNBC’S Brian Williams said.