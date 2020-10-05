GOP senator with COVID vows to vote for Amy Coney Barrett — even if he’s still positive: report

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) told a radio talk show he would vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court bench regardless of having tested positive for COVID-19.

“If we have to go in and vote, I’ve already told leadership I’ll go in a moon suit,” Johnson said. Adding that he felt “perfectly normal” without any symptoms. He also said he didn’t know where he became infected, but would be going for follow-up testing and blood work.



Johnson was the third Republican to test positive for COVID-19 in two days, along with Senators Mike Lee (UT) and Thom Tillis (NC).