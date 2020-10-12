GOP senators are ‘realizing’ they’re ‘towing a Trump-shaped anchor’ with 21 days until the election
Election Day 2020 is 21 days away and vulnerable senators are being called out in every direction regarding their support (or lack thereof) of President Donald J. Trump.
CNN sounded the GOP alarm bell Monday morning with a new video montage.
“We are three weeks until Election Day and many Republican senators are fighting for their political lives,” Brianna Keilar said. “As they struggle to stay afloat, they’re coming to the realization that they are towing a President Trump-shaped anchor and starting to distance themselves.”
Trump campaign so desperate for voters it’s holding a ‘pride’ event in October – that doesn’t mention LGBTQ people
The Trump campaign knows it's in trouble, as Joe Biden is beating the incumbent president by an average of more than ten points in the polls. On Tuesday, the campaign will hold a "pride" event (in the middle of October, despite the president refusing to honor LGBTQ pride month in June.)
But, as veteran journalist and SiriusXM host Michelangelo Signorile points out, the event doesn't even mention LGBTQ people. It doesn't say "gay," it says absolutely nothing to celebrate or even acknowledge the LGBTQ community other than printing the word "pride" in rainbow colors.
He's calling it a "closeted event."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FxiSGQps6ic
Columnist exposes the big lie Republicans keep repeating about Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination
In his opinion piece Monday for The Washington Post titled "Amy Coney Barrett’s hearing is a disgusting spectacle of GOP dishonesty," columnist Paul Waldman argued that, "Every Republican in that room shares a determination to pack the courts with as many far-right judges as possible, to move American law in a radically more conservative direction. Yet they pretend that they find the very idea of politics coming into play in any judicial decision terribly offensive to their high-minded ideals about the proper role of the judiciary."