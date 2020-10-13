GOP senator’s views on if Trump is ‘moral and ethical’ are being used against him in Colorado Senate race
The candidates running in 2020 to represent Colorado in the U.S. Senate faced off in a televised debate on Tuesday.
“With ballots sitting on kitchen tables across the state, U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner and his Democratic opponent, John Hickenlooper, met in Fort Collins on Tuesday night for the fourth and final debate in their nationally watched race,” The Denver Post reports.
“Faced with pointed questions about President Donald Trump, whom Gardner has endorsed, the senator said the president is moral and ethical but must do a better job communicating with the American people,” the newspaper noted.
Hickenlooper is already sharing a clip of the debate on social media to raise money.
"Do you believe that President Trump is a moral and ethical man?"@CoryGardner: "Yes."https://t.co/9bXbYD1JH3 pic.twitter.com/bN7NkWOco3
— John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) October 14, 2020
Bafflement over Trump’s latest campaign blunder: ‘Is he trying to lose the senior vote?’
President Donald Trump's election strategy and sanity were called into question on Tuesday after he posted a photoshopped image attacking Joe Biden for his age.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1316194625405751296
Why Trump would insult seniors as they are voting in over forty states mystified many.
"Joe Biden is the first Democratic presidential candidate in 20 years to be leading among seniors," GOP pollster Frank Luntz noted.
"The president was already seeing a loss of support among seniors," Associated Press White House corresponded Jonathan Lemire pointed out.
Antonin Scalia’s daughter-in-law tests positive for COVID after attending Amy Coney Barrett event: report
Yet another person has tested positive for coronavirus after attending the White House Rose Garden super-spreader event for Amy Coney Barrett's nomination.
"This afternoon, doctors confirmed that U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia’s wife, Trish, tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus," the U.S. Department of Labor said in a statement.
Eugene Scalia is the son of former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.
"Mrs. Scalia is experiencing mild symptoms but doing well. This evening, Secretary Scalia received a test and the results were negative; he has experienced no symptoms. The Secretary and Mrs. Scalia will follow the advice of health professionals for Trish’s recovery and the health of those around them," the statement read.