GOP senator’s views on if Trump is ‘moral and ethical’ are being used against him in Colorado Senate race

The candidates running in 2020 to represent Colorado in the U.S. Senate faced off in a televised debate on Tuesday.

“With ballots sitting on kitchen tables across the state, U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner and his Democratic opponent, John Hickenlooper, met in Fort Collins on Tuesday night for the fourth and final debate in their nationally watched race,” The Denver Post reports.

“Faced with pointed questions about President Donald Trump, whom Gardner has endorsed, the senator said the president is moral and ethical but must do a better job communicating with the American people,” the newspaper noted.

Hickenlooper is already sharing a clip of the debate on social media to raise money.