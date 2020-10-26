GOP voter suppression tactics are blowing up in their face in Georgia: report
On Monday, Politico reported that Republican efforts to suppress Black votes in Georgia are backfiring, as anger over the GOP assaults on democracy trigger record levels of civic engagement in the state and throughout the Black community.
“In the shadows of billboards along I-85 and I-20 encouraging Atlantans to ‘VOTE EARLY,’ barriers to that act loom large,” reported Maya King. “There were reminders of this again during June’s egregious primary election: In populous, rapidly diversifying metro Atlanta counties like Fulton and Cobb, wait times extended up to six hours after polling locations were consolidated during the pandemic. The state’s new electronic voting machines also frequently malfunctioned, further slowing the ballot casting process.”
“Voters interviewed by POLITICO said anger over perceived voter suppression tactics is fueling their eagerness to cast early ballots,” continued the report. “And indeed, Georgians are voting in numbers never seen before in the state’s history. Since Oct. 12, the first day of early voting, a staggering 2.7 million voters have cast a ballot — a nearly 110 percent increase from 2016. Beyond that, Democrats are organizing caravans, volunteering as election workers and serving as poll watchers. This level of enthusiasm is also a reflection of apprehension about the election: Voters here are turning out in waves.”
Aurelia Gray, a voter in the Atlanta metro area, is one of many who was inspired to action by recent events, volunteering as a poll worker.
“Gray wasn’t the only one moved to volunteer,” said the report. “So many people signed up to help at Gray’s troubled polling place she was assigned to a different location. The precinct where she works now has wait times under an hour since the second week of early voting, thanks to a lower volume of voters and slew of young poll workers hired in Fulton County in response to June’s debacle.”
Stimulus talks slow but continue: White House official
US policymakers continue to hold talks on a new spending package to aid the virus-hit economy, but the negotiations have lost momentum amid division, a White House adviser said Monday.
"The talks have certainly slowed down, but they're not ending," economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on CNBC.
After months of negotiations between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, time has nearly run out to get stimulus approved before the November 3 election.
Whether it can be approved in the "lame duck" session before the new Congress is seated in January is unclear.
Clinton’s lead was collapsing at this point in 2016 — but Biden is holding steady: CNN election expert
Four years ago, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton saw her polling lead drastically shrink in the waning days of the 2020 campaign after former FBI director James Comey released his now-infamous letter announcing a new discovery related to the Clinton email investigation.
This year, writes CNN election expert Harry Enten, Democratic nominee Joe Biden is facing no such erosion at the polls eight days before election day.
"By this point four years ago, he was rapidly closing the gap with Hillary Clinton," Enten argues. "No such advancements can be seen in the 2020 polling against Biden."
Jared Kushner: ‘Complaining’ Black people have to ‘want to be successful’
White House adviser Jared Kushner argued on Monday that the Black community is struggling because they do not "want to be successful."
Kushner made the remarks on Fox & Friends after he was asked about a recent meeting with Ice Cube.
"There's been a lot of discussion about the issues that were needed in the Black community for the last years, particularly it intensified after the George Floyd situation," Kushner explained. "You saw a lot of people who were just virtue signaling, they'd go on Instagram and cry or they would put a slogan on their jersey or write something on a basketball court. And quite frankly, that was doing more to polarize the country than it was to bring people forward."