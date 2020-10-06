Quantcast
GOP’s Cory Gardner blames Democrats for shutting down COVID talks in pre-recorded debate — released at the worst possible moment

Published

1 min ago

on

Republican Senator Cory Gardner of Colorado (screengrab)

President Donald Trump’s announcement that he is pulling the plug on COVID-19 stimulus talks until after the election was an abrupt move that upended markets and political talks.

But perhaps no one was caught more flat-footed than Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) — who in a Spanish language debate tried to blame his opponent, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, of helping Democrats shut down progress on a COVID-19 bill.

The debate, pre-recorded on Saturday, was made public the same day that the president took full responsibility for blowing up stimulus negotiations.

Gardner is considered to be one of the most vulnerable Republicans in the Senate. His seat is a must-win for Democrats to regain control of the chamber.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
British newspaper worries Trump may have ‘roid rage’ from his COVID treatments

Published

3 mins ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

President Donald J. Trump is being treated for COVID-19 with a potent steroid called dexamethasone, a drug proven to reduce the risk of death and improve recovery time in patients. But could dexamethasone also be causing Trump to act out in what one British newspaper is calling "roid rage"? It's possible.

Here is what we know: Dexamethasone is typically reserved for severely ill patients because clinical trials suggest that people with milder COVID-19 might fare worse after getting it. It's a drug that is known to contribute to psychiatric side effects, including mood swings, aggressive behavior, agitation, anxiety, and even infection in some patients. There is a tie-in between the dosage amount and the risk associated with these side effects, however, there's no data to show Trump's current prescription amount.

Coronavirus whistleblower Dr. Bright quits after Trump administration continues to ‘ignore scientific expertise’

Published

49 mins ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

Dr. Rick Bright, the former chief of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority who turned into a whistleblower has officially resigned his position at the National Institute of Health.

Dr. Bright sounded the alarm about the White House's failed response to the COVID-19 pandemic, their lack of preparedness and outright cronyism between Health and Human Services officials and the pharmaceutical industry.

In a statement, Dr. Bright's attorney said, Bright resigned, "because he can no longer sit idly by and work for an administration that ignores scientific expertise" and because he was "sidelined."

BUSTED: Trump’s Surgeon General caught violating coronavirus restrictions in Hawaii

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that Surgeon General Jerome Adams — one of the public faces of the national effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic — received a citation from Honolulu police after illegally entering a park that was shut down as part of the state's pandemic restrictions.

"Adams had flown to Hawaii to help Gov. David Ige with coronavirus efforts and had been taking photos in Kualoa Regional Park, Axios reports," wrote Patricia Kelly Yeo. "The Aug. 23 citation says that Adams 'did not know the parks were closed and could not be there.' Honolulu’s coronavirus citations are punishable by up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine if a person is found guilty, although hundreds of cases have been dismissed. Relative to other Trump administration officials’ defiance of coronavirus."

