GOP’s Cory Gardner blames Democrats for shutting down COVID talks in pre-recorded debate — released at the worst possible moment

President Donald Trump’s announcement that he is pulling the plug on COVID-19 stimulus talks until after the election was an abrupt move that upended markets and political talks.

But perhaps no one was caught more flat-footed than Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) — who in a Spanish language debate tried to blame his opponent, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, of helping Democrats shut down progress on a COVID-19 bill.

The debate, pre-recorded on Saturday, was made public the same day that the president took full responsibility for blowing up stimulus negotiations.

Surreal situation right now where @CoryGardner , in a pretaped Spanish language #cosen debate recorded Saturday, is attacking @Hickenlooper for Ds failing to support Senate Republican covid bill. This was all taped before Trump pulled the plug on covid aid today. — Nick Riccardi (@NickRiccardi) October 6, 2020

Gardner is considered to be one of the most vulnerable Republicans in the Senate. His seat is a must-win for Democrats to regain control of the chamber.