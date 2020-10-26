GOP’s Loeffler to attend Senate vote on Barrett’s confirmation even after her staffers test positive for COVID-19
Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) has chosen to disregard Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and will be breaking quarantine so that she can attend the vote Monday to confirm President Donald J. Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Although Loeffler tested negative for coronavirus, two of her staffers just tested positive.
According to the CDC, individuals should quarantine if they have been in “close contact” with another person who has COVID-19, a term that the CDC defines by a set of criteria, including if a person was “within 6 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes or more.” COVID-19 symptoms may develop between 2-14 days after an individual is exposed, according to the CDC.
Loeffler’s office released a statement on Saturday saying, “On Friday, Senator Loeffler was tested for COVID-19 after learning that two of her DC Senate staffers had tested positive. Senator Loeffler tested negative… Senator Loeffler is more energized than ever to vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett as the next Supreme Court Justice on Monday before returning home and traveling the state to meet with hardworking Georgians.”
I was proud to be the first Senator to support @realdonaldtrump's choice to #FillTheSeat with a strict constitutionalist, and he couldn't have made a better pick than Amy Coney Barrett.
She'll be an OUTSTANDING Supreme Court Justice, and I look forward to voting for her TOMORROW
— Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) October 25, 2020
Democrats have spent the last 4 years attempting to undermine the Constitution but Amy Coney Barrett will be a STRONG defender of it.
I’m proud to be on the frontlines fighting for her confirmation, and I’ll NEVER stop standing up for conservative values! https://t.co/aw8PUf4yRx
— Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) October 26, 2020
Democrats pulled out every dirty trick and false attack in the book to try to derail Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination.
They failed.
Tomorrow, we will #FillTheSeat!https://t.co/smgLYjvQEK
— Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) October 25, 2020
2020 Election
Trump is dragging down Republicans in Pennsylvania — and Democrats could take the Assembly: report
If Democratic voters show up in the next week they could finally capture the Pennsylvania legislature.
According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, President Donald Trump's popularity in the suburbs has also dragged Republican candidates down the ballot into losses.
"Democratic candidates and outside groups are outspending Republicans by a margin of more than three to one across the most competitive battleground districts, according to data from the ad-tracking firm Advertising Analytics. Democrats need a net gain of nine seats to win a majority," said the report. "Republicans have a tighter grip on control of the state Senate, though Democrats are also spending heavily in their bid to flip the four seats necessary for an effective majority."
2020 Election
GOP’s Loeffler to attend Senate vote on Barrett’s confirmation even after her staffers test positive for COVID-19
Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) has chosen to disregard Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and will be breaking quarantine so that she can attend the vote Monday to confirm President Donald J. Trump's Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Although Loeffler tested negative for coronavirus, two of her staffers just tested positive.
According to the CDC, individuals should quarantine if they have been in "close contact" with another person who has COVID-19, a term that the CDC defines by a set of criteria, including if a person was "within 6 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes or more." COVID-19 symptoms may develop between 2-14 days after an individual is exposed, according to the CDC.
2020 Election
Trump’s promise to save Carrier jobs from moving out of the country was a big bust: report
According to a report from the Washington Post, Donald Trump's 2016 promise to stop manufacturer Carrier from exporting jobs overseas -- particularly to Mexico -- was an enormous bust with more 60 percent of the jobs in Indiana disappearing as the company persisted in off-shoring employment over the past three years.
Right after he was elected, the president made an announcement that he had convinced the company to keep 1,100 jobs in Indiana instead of shipping them off to Mexico, telling cheering employees at a plant, "Companies are not going to leave the United States anymore without consequences. It’s not going to happen. We’re not going to have it anymore.”