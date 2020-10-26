GOP’s Loeffler to attend Senate vote on Barrett’s confirmation even after her staffers test positive for COVID-19

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) has chosen to disregard Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and will be breaking quarantine so that she can attend the vote Monday to confirm President Donald J. Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Although Loeffler tested negative for coronavirus, two of her staffers just tested positive.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the CDC, individuals should quarantine if they have been in “close contact” with another person who has COVID-19, a term that the CDC defines by a set of criteria, including if a person was “within 6 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes or more.” COVID-19 symptoms may develop between 2-14 days after an individual is exposed, according to the CDC.

Loeffler’s office released a statement on Saturday saying, “On Friday, Senator Loeffler was tested for COVID-19 after learning that two of her DC Senate staffers had tested positive. Senator Loeffler tested negative… Senator Loeffler is more energized than ever to vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett as the next Supreme Court Justice on Monday before returning home and traveling the state to meet with hardworking Georgians.”

I was proud to be the first Senator to support @realdonaldtrump's choice to #FillTheSeat with a strict constitutionalist, and he couldn't have made a better pick than Amy Coney Barrett. She'll be an OUTSTANDING Supreme Court Justice, and I look forward to voting for her TOMORROW — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) October 25, 2020

Democrats have spent the last 4 years attempting to undermine the Constitution but Amy Coney Barrett will be a STRONG defender of it. I’m proud to be on the frontlines fighting for her confirmation, and I’ll NEVER stop standing up for conservative values! https://t.co/aw8PUf4yRx — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) October 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Democrats pulled out every dirty trick and false attack in the book to try to derail Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination. They failed. Tomorrow, we will #FillTheSeat!https://t.co/smgLYjvQEK — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) October 25, 2020