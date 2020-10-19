Gov. J.B. Pritzker blames President Trump and his allies for coronavirus spike in Illinois
CHICAGO — Facing a resurgence of the coronavirus in Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in an interview with CNN on Sunday that President Donald Trump and his local allies are in part responsible for rising case numbers and positivity rates in the state.“He’s modeling bad behavior. He doesn’t wear a mask in public. He has rallies where they don’t encourage people to wear masks in public,” Pritzker told “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper. “Truly, this is now rhetoric that people understand, particularly in rural areas in my state, ‘Well, the president doesn’t wear a mask; we don’t need to wear…
COVID-19
Gov. J.B. Pritzker blames President Trump and his allies for coronavirus spike in Illinois
CHICAGO — Facing a resurgence of the coronavirus in Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in an interview with CNN on Sunday that President Donald Trump and his local allies are in part responsible for rising case numbers and positivity rates in the state.“He’s modeling bad behavior. He doesn’t wear a mask in public. He has rallies where they don’t encourage people to wear masks in public,” Pritzker told “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper. “Truly, this is now rhetoric that people understand, particularly in rural areas in my state, ‘Well, the president doesn’t wear a mask; we don’t need to wear... (more…)
COVID-19
Hawaii reopens for tourism amid more masks, fewer leis
The Hawaiian Islands reopened to tourism Thursday, an occasion that featured ubiquitous face masks, very few leis and thousands of arriving passengers, most of whom had passed preflight coronavirus tests in order to avoid quarantine requirements.Unlike the trickle of passengers who arrived in the islands over the last six months, this new group of visitors is free to move among hotels (though many remain closed), roam most beaches or dine in restaurants whose dining rooms are approved for 50 per cent capacity. Instead of staying put and isolating for 14 days, as previously required, these visi... (more…)
COVID-19
Gov. Cuomo talks VAP as he urges feds to prepare for COVID vaccine distribution
NEW YORK — Giving Cardi B a run for her money, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday gushed about the state’s forthcoming program to dole out a coronavirus vaccine — or VAP for short.He called on the feds to provide basic answers about distribution so states can start to plan for the eagerly-awaited remedy.“This is a larger operational undertaking, I would argue, than anything we have done during COVID to date,” Cuomo said at a Manhattan press conference. “We need the federal government to be a competent partner with this state and with every state.”With the feds overseeing development of the vaccine — ... (more…)