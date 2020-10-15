Quantcast
Graham defiantly blows up judiciary rules and proceeds with Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing without Democrats

Published

2 hours ago

on

Lindsey Graham appears on Fox News (screen grab)

Chairman Lindsey Graham is ignoring the official rules of the Senate Judiciary Committee, proceeding to conduct business on the final day of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing. Long standing rules require at least two members of the minority party to be present for any committee business to take place. Senator Dick Durbin was the only Democrat on the committee present.

Durbin warned Graham that he was violating the rules, but Graham pressed forward.

Saying “I know what awaits us,” Graham claimed, “we’ve had this problem in the past, we’re dealing with it the way we are today. If we create this problem in the future you’re gonna do what I’m gonna do.”

Chairman Graham then proceeded with the committee’s business and called for a motion to hold a vote on Barrett’s nomination on October 22.

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Trump supporter coughs on BLM protesters during angry confrontation

Published

15 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

In an incident that was captured on video near a Utah gas station, a man can been seen angrily confronting Black Lives Matter protesters, and then intentionally coughing in their direction.

The man, identified at Robert Brissette, can also be heard saying, "Black Lives don't matter, all lives matter." When he coughed at the protesters, two of them tried to strike him in the face.

In a post to Facebook, Brissette said the protester initiated the confrontation by mocking the pro-Trump flags he had on his truck.

2020 Election

‘You won’t leave the White House’: Fox Business host confronts Trump over threat not to concede

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested that he might not allow a "friendly transition" of power if he loses the election in November.

"Under what circumstances would you concede?" Fox Business host Stuart Varney asked the president during a telephone interview.

"All I want is a fair election," Trump said.

"So, it's your judgement as to whether it's fair or not as to whether you would concede," Varney remarked.

"Stuart, they always talk about the friendly transition," Trump opined. "They spied on my campaign and they got caught. They tried to overthrow the president of the United States and they got caught. And then they stand up so innocent and they say, 'Will you, you know, do a fair transition?' Well, they didn't do a fair transition."

Breaking Banner

Motel 6 fires agency after founder describes ad campaign as ‘too Black’

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

Motel 6 fired its longtime advertiser after the agency's 88-year-old founder described a campaign pitch as "too Black."

Stan Richards made the remarks during an internal meeting at The Richards Group that was not attended by the clients, who learned about the statements later and fired the ad agency, reported Adweek.

"[The company was] outraged by the statements made about Motel 6 and our customers by a member of The Richards Group during one of its internal meetings," the motel chain said in a statement. "The comments were not only completely inaccurate, they are also in direct opposition of our values and beliefs as an organization.”

