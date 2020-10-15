Graham defiantly blows up judiciary rules and proceeds with Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing without Democrats

Chairman Lindsey Graham is ignoring the official rules of the Senate Judiciary Committee, proceeding to conduct business on the final day of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing. Long standing rules require at least two members of the minority party to be present for any committee business to take place. Senator Dick Durbin was the only Democrat on the committee present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Durbin warned Graham that he was violating the rules, but Graham pressed forward.

Saying “I know what awaits us,” Graham claimed, “we’ve had this problem in the past, we’re dealing with it the way we are today. If we create this problem in the future you’re gonna do what I’m gonna do.”

Chairman Graham then proceeded with the committee’s business and called for a motion to hold a vote on Barrett’s nomination on October 22.

WATCH: Sen. Lindsey Graham moves to schedule a committee vote on Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination on Oct. 22. Sen. Dick Durbin objects on grounds that a quorum is not present because he’s the only member of the minority party present. pic.twitter.com/wwFwsp8FhM — Cheddar🧀 (@cheddar) October 15, 2020