Gunman charged in ‘cold-blooded’ shooting of two Los Angeles police
A US gunman was charged Wednesday with shooting two Los Angeles police officers in their car at close range, after his arrest over a different crime led investigators to the weapon allegedly used in the attack.
Police launched a manhunt earlier this month to find the suspect described as an “animal” by President Donald Trump, while Democratic challenger Joe Biden denounced the “unconscionable” and “cold-blooded” act.
A $100,000 bounty was offered for information leading to the capture of the shooter, who was caught by surveillance cameras brazenly shooting the two sheriff’s deputies in the Compton neighborhood.
The two officers — a man and woman, aged 24 and 31 respectively — were seriously injured by multiple gunshots, including to their heads, but survived.
Deonte Lee Murray, 36, who has a lengthy criminal record, was charged with two counts of premeditated attempted murder of a police officer, and a firearms offense.
If convicted he faces life imprisonment.
Murray was arrested September 15 — three days after the police shooting — as a suspect in an earlier car theft involving another shooting.
During a car chase leading up to his arrest, Murray allegedly tried to dispose of a gun, but it was retrieved by police and later linked by ballistic experts to the police shootings.
The attack on the officers, in a neighborhood with a high crime rate and a history of tension between police and the black community, drew attention toward the dangers police face on the job and away from the Black Lives Matter campaign against shootings of African Americans.
Asked about the gunman’s possible motive, police captain Kent Wegener said: “He obviously hates policeman and he wants them dead.”
Murray pleaded not guilty Wednesday when he appeared before a judge, who set bail at $6.15 million.
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Trump supporter attacks TV news photographer outside Duluth rally
One of President Donald Trump's supporters violently attacked a TV news photographer outside a Minnesota rally.
A white man who appeared to be in his 60s confronted WCCO-TV photojournalist Dymanh Chhoun during a clash with Joe Biden supporters outside the president's rally Wednesday in Duluth, the station reported.
“You guys want to be peaceful? Be peaceful!" the man says to the journalist. "You want to be violent? Come to me!”
2020 Election
‘Brazen attempt at vote buying’: Trump bashed for requiring federal food aid to include letters from him taking credit
The U.S. Dept. of Agriculture is spending billions of taxpayer dollars to buy fresh food from America's farmers to give to needy families across the country, because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the Trump administration is now requiring those federal food aid boxes include a letter, signed by President Donald Trump, directly taking credit for helping to feed America's families.
Food bank operators and non-profit executives and experts are furious.
“In my 30 years of doing this work, I've never seen something this egregious,” Lisa Hamler-Fugitt, executive director of the Ohio Association of Food Banks, tells Politico. "These are federally purchased boxes.”
Breaking Banner
Trump’s debate performance showcased the only thing his cult cares about
The kid is in his room playing video games. Mom calls to him that it's time to do chores and homework.
The kid's head is in the game, a first person shooter. He's in a tank mowing down everyone in his path. There's some heroic theme to the game but the details don't matter. All he knows is he's on the side of everything right, righteous and mighty. It's his call of duty, and now his mom is saying duty calls. Fuck that!
Still playing, he brays at his mom through his bedroom door, spouting whatever to get her to back off. He pouts, moans, whines, bleats, blasts, snarls, barks, scolds, preaches, condemns, threatens — to him it's all just noises to keep his pathway clear, the airhorn of intransigence.