Hackers steal $2.3 million from Wisconsin GOP’s Trump reelection fund

On Thursday, the Associated Press reported that the Wisconsin Republican Party was targeted by hackers, who made off with $2.3 million from a campaign’s federal account which was being used to help President Donald Trump.

According to the report, “the hackers manipulated invoices from four vendors who were being paid to send out direct mail for Trump’s reelection efforts and to provide pro-Trump material such as hats that could be handed out to supporters. Invoices and other documents were altered so when the party paid them, the money went to the hackers instead of the vendors.”

“The party noticed the suspicious activity on Oct. 22 and contacted the FBI on Friday, said Republican Party Chairman Andrew Hitt,” said the report. “Hitt said the FBI is investigating. FBI spokesman Leonard Peace did not immediately return a message seeking comment.”

The Wisconsin GOP say the stolen money would have been “used in the final days of the campaign to make snap spending decisions based on the state of the race.”

“The attack was discovered less than two weeks before Election Day as both Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden made their final push to win Wisconsin and its 10 electoral votes,” said the report. “Trump won the state by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016 and planned his third visit in seven days on Friday. Biden also planned to campaign in Wisconsin on Friday. Polls have consistently shown a tight race in the state, usually with Biden ahead by single digits and within the margin of error.”