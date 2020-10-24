Pandemic halts bullfighting where animal rights activists couldn’t
In a matter of months, the novel coronavirus achieved something that animal rights activists failed to do in decades: put a halt to bullfighting in Peru.
The annual Senor de los Milagros (lord of the miracles) festival at Lima’s Acho Bullring that usually takes place in October or November was cancelled this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The 14,000 capacity Acho Bullring is currently being used to provide shelter for homeless pensioners affected by the pandemic.
“There will be no bulls this year,” Rafael Puga, a retired bullfighter who also rears bulls, told AFP.
In 1973, he won the Senor de los Milagros festival’s top prize, the Escapulario de Oro.
It’s the first time since the festival began in 1946 that it’s been cancelled.
“But it’s also the first time that the San Isidro festival in Madrid hasn’t been held. It’s due to a force majeure,” sighed Juan Manuel Roca Rey, who organizes bullfights in the Acho ring and also rears bulls, using a legal term referring to events beyond anyone’s control.
Bullfighting — known as a corrida in the Hispanic world — was brought to the Americas by Spanish conquistadors in the 16th century and has since become hugely popular among Peruvians of all social classes.
Peru has more bullfighting arenas than football stadiums.
The Acho arena in the Rimac neighborhood of Lima, built in 1766, is one of the oldest in the world and the oldest in the Americas.
In Peru, “there must be 700 bullfights a year with 2,500 bulls killed,” said Puga.
But they have all been banned due to the pandemic that has killed 34,000 people and infected 875,000 in the country.
Football, on the other hand, restarted in August after a five-month hiatus, although without fans.
“The fact that there aren’t any bullfights in the provinces is like death for breeders. Some won’t be able to survive because the cattle eat every day,” said Rey.
– ‘It’s good news’ –
“This doesn’t just affect us artists but everyone that works around a bullfight,” said bullfighter Fernando Villavicencio, 34.
He said the ban has also affected bullfighter assistants, those who make the heavily-embroidered suits, stable owners of horses used in the corridas and cattle transporters.
In Puga’s ranch 140-kilometers northeast of Lima, he has 400 fighting bulls and 140 “mother cows.” There’s also a small square where novice bullfighters can practice.
“We ranchers now have to live off other businesses. Some have even sent their cattle to the slaughterhouse, that is to reduce their livestock to a minimum to cut costs,” said Puga, 72.
Animal rights activists are celebrating, though.
“It’s good news. There’s no reason for the bull festival to go ahead,” Luis Berrospi, an activist also campaigning against cockfighting, told AFP.
In February, Peru’s top court rejected a lawsuit brought by animal rights activists hoping to ban cock and bullfighting on the grounds they were unconstitutional.
More than 5,000 people had signed a petition, submitted in 2018, demanding that “all cruel shows using animals” be banned.
But the Constitutional Court ruled that “there is no universal declaration of animal rights that has been adopted by either the UN or UNESCO.”
– More expensive than football –
Peru has 199 bullrings, according to official statistics, far more than its 80 football stadiums.
Bullfighting websites claim that twice as many Peruvians pay to watch corridas than professional football.
Tickets for the Acho Bullring also cost more than those for the national football stadium. Last year, a ticket for all five Sunday corridas during the Senor de los Milagros festival cost up to $1,600.
By comparison, the most expensive ticket for all nine of Peru’s World Cup qualifying home matches was $1,200.
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
‘He’s screwing himself’: Trump advisor frustrated president can’t stay on message in election’s last days
According to a report from Politico, Republican operatives and campaign officials advising Donald Trump are hoping he can stay on message during the last ten days of the election and turn his re-election campaign around.
Following Thursday night's debate, aides to the president had mixed feeling about Trump's performance, happy he kept himself in check for the most part but frustrated when he went off on digressions.
According to the report from Politico, Trump's return to the campaign trail where he will be holding multiple rallies daily during the sprint to the finish presents multiple chances for missteps that could cripple a campaign that has been floundering for months -- and that has Republicans worried.
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Shep Smith ends his show with a passionate plea to ‘follow the Fauci’ as COVID-19 surges
CNBC host Shepard Smith, a former veteran newsman at Fox News, on Friday begged Americans to follow guidance from Anthony Fauci to prevent the spread of COVID-19
“Those of us in New York and the Northeast are worried about you, our friends, our loved ones and our viewers across the country, now more than ever really,” Smith said. “This new COVID surge is awful. So, follow the Fauci. Not for us, we are mostly good around here, we are worried for you. So please, follow the Fauci," he said.
New York was hit hard during the initial stages of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the United States. "We lived the horror of neighbors and friends sick and dying," Smith said.
2020 Election
Trump argues Biden is the candidate of ‘needless death’ — on the ‘worst day of the pandemic’
President Donald Trump attempted to brand former Vice President Joe Biden as the candidate of "needless death" during a Friday night campaign rally in Pensacola, Florida.
"Biden is the candidate of endless wars and needless deaths," Trump argued, as coronavirus fatalities continue to mount.
"The United States is in the midst of one of the most severe surges of the coronavirus to date, with more new cases reported across the country on Friday than on any other single day since the pandemic began," The New York Times reported Friday.