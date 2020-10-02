‘Hard to see that debate happening’: With president infected, officials say Biden vs. Trump unlikely on Oct. 15
Regarding the next presidential debate, scheduled for Oct. 15, an official on Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign told the press Friday that it is “hard to see that debate happening” following President Donald Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis.
PBS Newshour correspondent Lisa Desjardins reported the development on Twitter.
NEW. Biden senior source tells me:
– Harris-Pence debate next week. They want the distance by candidates to be much greater .. from 7 to 14 feet away from each other and moderator Susan Page.
– And the commission must enforce COVID rules better, incl. masks.
More..
— Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) October 2, 2020
NEW. Biden senior source tells me:
– Harris-Pence debate next week. They want the distance by candidates to be much greater .. from 7 to 14 feet away from each other and moderator Susan Page.
– And the commission must enforce COVID rules better, incl. masks.
More..
— Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) October 2, 2020
CNN reporter Daniel Dale reported shortly after that all events involving the president and his family are being postponed or changed to virtual events, but did not include details about whether the second debate is included in those plans.
Trump campaign: "All previously announced campaign events involving the President’s participation are in the process of being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed," and events "involving members of the First Family are also being temporarily postponed."
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 2, 2020
Questions about whether the two candidates would go ahead with the debate in Miami in less than two weeks arose after Trump announced that both he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for Covid-19 early on Friday.
At the first debate in Cleveland, Ohio last Tuesday, the president openly mocked Biden for wearing a mask to all public events, and one journalist who attended noted that numerous people on Trump’s side of the audience did not wear masks while they were seated, including his children.
According to NBC News, a doctor at Cleveland Clinic, where the first debate was held, approached the Trumps to ask them to wear masks, but was not able to get close enough to them. Members of Biden’s campaign wore face coverings throughout the debate.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a member of Trump’s debate prep team, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that none of the “five or six people” who helped the president prepare on Tuesday were wearing face coverings.
Desjardins reported that the Biden campaign is demanding that the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) enforce Covid-19 safety precautions during the vice presidential debate, which is still set to go forward next Wednesday night. Both Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Biden’s running mate, tested negative for the coronavirus on Friday.
Regarding the presidential debate planned for the 15th, the Biden campaign pointed out that Trump is “not just Covid-positive but is actually sick.” According to reports, the president has begun showing “mild symptoms” of the illness.
Common Dreams reached out to the CPD for comment about their possible plans for the next presidential debate but as of press time did not receive any response.
Prior to his diagnosis, the president pushed back against a CPD statement that the commission would amend the rules for the next debate, saying he would not “allow” any changes.
The first debate was called a “hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck” by CNN anchor Jake Tapper, after Trump repeatedly and aggressively interrupted Biden, leading the commission to reportedly consider cutting off candidates’ microphones if they violate the rules in future debates. A Biden campaign official reportedly suggested the change, as well as limiting the time when candidates can directly address each other “to almost nothing.”
2020 Election
Biden, once mocked by Trump — now the only man on campaign trail
For months, Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden for his cautious approach to the coronavirus.
But with the president in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19, his challenger has the campaign stage to himself a month before Election Day.
It is of course too soon to predict how Trump's diagnosis could impact the race for the White House, a tumultuous campaign already upended several times by history-making events.
But the irony of the latest twist in the showdown between the two septuagenarians was lost on no one Friday.
After all, just Tuesday night, Trump had doubled down on his ribbing of the 77-year-old Biden for taking too many virus precautions.
2020 Election
Joe Biden takes down negative ads as Trump is airlifted to Walter Reed Hospital after contracting COVID
Democratic presidential pick Joe Biden has removed negative political ads involving his opponent President Donald J. Trump as a direct response to his COVID-19 diagnosis. The news followed Trump's emergency airlift to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment.
The decision was made "before" the White House released word that Trump was going to Walter Reed, according to multiple sources.
Biden's campaign tweeted, "This cannot be a partisan moment. It must be an American moment. We have to come together as a nation."
https://twitter.com/samstein/status/1312147039933718530
2020 Election
Trump infection shows he did not take COVID-19 seriously: New Yorkers
Donald Trump's announcement that he has contracted Covid-19 was proof for many of his fellow New Yorkers that the president has not taken the virus seriously enough. But in a country deeply divided by politics, some suspected the news could be a ploy.
In this Democratic bastion, which has lost almost 24,000 people to the virus, many said Friday they were not surprised by the news that the president tweeted out overnight.
"He's still human. I hope the best for him," said Christian Persaud, 19, who lives in Trump's native borough of Queens, which was hit hard by the disease in spring.