Harvard just released a poll that should give Trump’s campaign heartburn
One of the wildcards in the 2020 presidential election will be turnout among young voters — and one poll released by the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School shows that President Donald Trump has reason to worry.
The poll has found “historic interest in the upcoming election” among voters between the ages of 18 and 29, as 63 percent of these voters say they will “definitely” be voting this year, up from just 47 percent who said the same at this time in 2016.
What’s more, the poll found that these voters are going overwhelmingly for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who leads Trump by 63 percent to 25 percent among the voters most likely to go to the polls.
Although there has been some worry about Biden not having high favorable numbers with young voters, the Harvard poll shows he’s significantly increased his standing with them since the spring.
“Joe Biden is viewed favorably by 47 percent of all young adults, compared to 41 percent who view him negatively,” the Institute of Politics explains. “This is an increase compared to our Spring poll where only 34 percent of all young adults viewed Biden favorably and 47 percent who viewed him negatively.”
The last time young voters were this engaged in an election, the poll notes, came in 2008 during former President Barack Obama’s first presidential campaign.
As he himself said even before he won the presidential election in 2016, “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters.” Unfortunately for the American people, this wild-sounding claim appears to be truer than not, at least for the majority of his supporters, and that is something that should disturb us. It should also motivate us to explore the science underlying such peculiar human behavior, so we can learn from it, and potentially inoculate against it.
A "talkathon" on the U.S. Senate floor that began Sunday night continued Monday as Democratic senators did their best to protest and delay the final confirmation vote for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett currently scheduled for 7:30 p.m. this evening.
With Barrett's confirmation all but certain, Democrats said the talkathon was necessary to make clear to the public that the GOP is ramming through the confirmation of President Donald Trump's third Supreme Court nominee in what Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) called "a corrupt and illegitimate process."
"The reason the Republicans are willing to break every rule to jam through an illegitimate nomination eight days before the election is that they have realized a truth that shakes them down to their core: the American people are not on their side."—Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)Warren was among the first senators to speak during the talkathon, appearing on the Senate floor late Sunday night and delivering a 17-minute speech on Barrett's nomination as well as remarks on how the judge's confirmation would harm Warren's constituents.