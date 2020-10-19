‘Have you no decency and respect?’ Conservative Democratic senator explodes over Trump’s attacks on Dr Fauci

On Monday, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) raged at President Donald Trump on Twitter for his ongoing attacks against Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Please, Mr. President – have you no decency and respect? Dr. Fauci has served the American people for 6 administrations – both Democrats and Republicans. He has always prioritized the health and safety of the American people. — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) October 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Continuing to name call and ridicule a professional like Dr. Fauci politicizes the lifesaving science and will only cost more Americans their lives. — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) October 19, 2020

One of the more conservative members of the Democratic caucus, Manchin represents a state that voted for Trump by over 40 points in 2016.

Manchin’s comments come after Trump blasted Fauci as a “disaster” on a call, and said he is only keeping him around because of the public backlash he would receive if he fired him. Trump also mocked Biden on the basis that he would “listen to the scientists” on the coronavirus pandemic.