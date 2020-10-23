Quantcast
‘He blew it!’ Keith Olbermann erupts over Trump’s ‘stupid and dull’ debate performance — ‘the oxygen of his rise to power was gone’

Published

1 min ago

on

Keith Olbermann. (Screenshot/YouTube)

On his new political show on YouTube, commentator Keith Olbermann ripped into President Donald Trump for his performance during the final presidential debate. Olbermann said that Trump “ran out of bullsh*t” as he tried to attack his rival Joe Biden.

“I don’t mean to say that he was honest,” he clarified. “It seems he was lying and manipulating reality at an even higher rate than usual. But with a few momentary exceptions, the salesmanship, the oxygen of his rise to power, was gone.”

Olbermann said Trump needed “a debate knockout.” Instead, the incumbent president just appeared “stupid and dull.”

“Even the crazy pills-grade performance of Trump’s first debate would have served him better in his bid for the proverbial ‘Hail Mary’ than did 90 minutes where it sounded like his only function was as a big weight holding his podium down,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter if Trump now returns to abnormal. That was his chance. He blew it.”

Watch:

