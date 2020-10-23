‘He blew it!’ Keith Olbermann erupts over Trump’s ‘stupid and dull’ debate performance — ‘the oxygen of his rise to power was gone’
On his new political show on YouTube, commentator Keith Olbermann ripped into President Donald Trump for his performance during the final presidential debate. Olbermann said that Trump “ran out of bullsh*t” as he tried to attack his rival Joe Biden.
“I don’t mean to say that he was honest,” he clarified. “It seems he was lying and manipulating reality at an even higher rate than usual. But with a few momentary exceptions, the salesmanship, the oxygen of his rise to power, was gone.”
Olbermann said Trump needed “a debate knockout.” Instead, the incumbent president just appeared “stupid and dull.”
“Even the crazy pills-grade performance of Trump’s first debate would have served him better in his bid for the proverbial ‘Hail Mary’ than did 90 minutes where it sounded like his only function was as a big weight holding his podium down,” he said.
“It doesn’t matter if Trump now returns to abnormal. That was his chance. He blew it.”
Watch:
NEW VIDEO: The final debate analysis: Trump ran out of Bullshit, and for at least the debates, he lost his ability to sell Bullshit!
And @RealDonaldTrump without Bullshit is just stupid, dull – and pathetic.
Full YouTube show: https://t.co/hv2pYpqDND
2-minute version below: pic.twitter.com/6SnTXu8Nk7
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 24, 2020
2020 Election
Trump argues Biden is the candidate of ‘needless death’ — on the ‘worst day of the pandemic’
President Donald Trump attempted to brand former Vice President Joe Biden as the candidate of "needless death" during a Friday night campaign rally in Pensacola, Florida.
"Biden is the candidate of endless wars and needless deaths," Trump argued, as coronavirus fatalities continue to mount.
"The United States is in the midst of one of the most severe surges of the coronavirus to date, with more new cases reported across the country on Friday than on any other single day since the pandemic began," The New York Times reported Friday.
2020 Election
Jared and Ivanka threaten to sue the Lincoln Project for ‘enormous’ damages over Times Square billboards on COVID: report
Attorneys representing Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are threatening to sue the Lincoln Project over two Times Square billboards criticizing the administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lincoln Project posted a copy of a letter sent by attorney Marc Kasowitz.
"I am writing concerning the false, malicious and defamatory ads that the Lincoln Project is displaying on billboards in Times Square," Kasowitz wrote.
"Those ads show Ms. Trump smiling and gesturing toward a death count of Americans and New Yorkers, and attribute to Mr. Kushner the statement that "[New Yorkers] are going to suffer and that's their problem" (alteration in original), with body bags underneath," the letter read.